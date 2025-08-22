2 Chinese men hunted after holding Thai woman captive in Pattaya

Two Chinese men are on the run after holding the Thai wife of a compatriot captive at a house in Pattaya earlier today, August 22.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to a house in a village on Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya, at around 3am to assist the woman, whose identity was not disclosed. The victim was reportedly detained by the two Chinese men but managed to seek help from a neighbour.

When police arrived, they encountered the Chinese suspects in a white Toyota sedan attempting to flee the property. Officers tried to block the village exit with a police motorcycle, but the suspects rammed into the motorcycle and other parked vehicles before speeding away.

A high-speed chase ensued for more than 20 kilometres, but the suspects managed to evade capture. According to DailyNews, the two men were highly familiar with the area’s roads and shortcuts, which enabled their escape.

The victim later told police that the suspects had threatened her with firearms, tied her wrists, and locked her inside a second-floor bedroom. She recalled them telling her, “Don’t be scared. Everything will end after your [Chinese] husband arrives home.”

She eventually managed to slip free and alert a neighbour. Her husband returned home shortly afterwards, and the couple accompanied officers to the station for questioning in an effort to establish the motive behind the incident.

Media reports suggest the woman believed the men were attempting to extort ransom money from her husband. However, police noted inconsistencies in the couple’s statements and suspect the motive may be linked to debt, business disputes, or other personal conflicts.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to track down the fugitives.

In a related story, police arrested two Thai men and two Chinese nationals in July for kidnapping and extorting a Chinese victim in Pattaya. The CCTV footage showed four men taking the Chinese tourist in an SUV. The victim reported that he was extorted of 115,000 baht before being abandoned near a railway track.