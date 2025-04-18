Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

It was less of a beach holiday and more of a boxing match in Patong, as a shocking video of foreign tourists brawling on Phuket’s infamous Bangla Road has gone viral, drawing heavy criticism and fuelling online debate about visa policies and foreign gangs in Thailand.

The drama unfolded in the heart of Patong’s nightlife zone, where two men were seen viciously attacking a third in a no-holds-barred fistfight. The 48-second video clip, shared by the popular Facebook page Phuket Expose, captured the chaotic brawl while onlookers watched in disbelief, yet no one dared intervene.

The caption read: “Free visas, fiercely fighting 2-1, both good boxers,” sparking a firestorm of reactions online.

According to reports, the men eventually stopped fighting and walked off separately, returning to their accommodations as if nothing had happened.

But netizens had plenty to say.

“It’s like they were just waiting to knock someone out one-on-one,” one wrote.

Another added, “Now we’ve got foreign gangsters in Thailand too.”

Critics pointed fingers at Thailand’s relaxed visa policies, suggesting long-term visas and liberalised cannabis laws have made the country a haven for unruly tourists and fringe elements.

“Muay Thai fever 555,” joked one user, referencing the local martial art.

Others chimed in with sarcastic remarks.

“Next up—casinos bringing chaos.”

“Maybe we should just build a stadium for them, at least the hospitals will get more business.”

The video sparked wider concerns about public safety and the increasing frequency of violent incidents involving foreigners in tourist hotspots like Phuket and Pattaya, reported The Phuket News.

While the identities and nationalities of the men involved have not been confirmed, local police are reportedly reviewing CCTV footage and considering an investigation into the incident.

The fight highlights the darker side of Thailand’s booming tourism industry, one where relaxed rules, cheap thrills, and viral fame sometimes collide in dangerous ways.

With tourism numbers surging post-pandemic, locals are beginning to question: are some visitors bringing their holiday spirit, or just plain trouble?

As of now, there’s been no official comment from immigration or Patong police, but if the online uproar is any indication, this is one fight that’s not going away quietly.