Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
54 1 minute read
Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

It was less of a beach holiday and more of a boxing match in Patong, as a shocking video of foreign tourists brawling on Phuket’s infamous Bangla Road has gone viral, drawing heavy criticism and fuelling online debate about visa policies and foreign gangs in Thailand.

The drama unfolded in the heart of Patong’s nightlife zone, where two men were seen viciously attacking a third in a no-holds-barred fistfight. The 48-second video clip, shared by the popular Facebook page Phuket Expose, captured the chaotic brawl while onlookers watched in disbelief, yet no one dared intervene.

The caption read: “Free visas, fiercely fighting 2-1, both good boxers,” sparking a firestorm of reactions online.

According to reports, the men eventually stopped fighting and walked off separately, returning to their accommodations as if nothing had happened.

Related Articles

But netizens had plenty to say.

“It’s like they were just waiting to knock someone out one-on-one,” one wrote.

Another added, “Now we’ve got foreign gangsters in Thailand too.”

Critics pointed fingers at Thailand’s relaxed visa policies, suggesting long-term visas and liberalised cannabis laws have made the country a haven for unruly tourists and fringe elements.

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video) | News by Thaiger

“Muay Thai fever 555,” joked one user, referencing the local martial art.

Others chimed in with sarcastic remarks.

“Next up—casinos bringing chaos.”

“Maybe we should just build a stadium for them, at least the hospitals will get more business.”

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video) | News by Thaiger

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video) | News by Thaiger

The video sparked wider concerns about public safety and the increasing frequency of violent incidents involving foreigners in tourist hotspots like Phuket and Pattaya, reported The Phuket News.

While the identities and nationalities of the men involved have not been confirmed, local police are reportedly reviewing CCTV footage and considering an investigation into the incident.

The fight highlights the darker side of Thailand’s booming tourism industry, one where relaxed rules, cheap thrills, and viral fame sometimes collide in dangerous ways.

With tourism numbers surging post-pandemic, locals are beginning to question: are some visitors bringing their holiday spirit, or just plain trouble?

As of now, there’s been no official comment from immigration or Patong police, but if the online uproar is any indication, this is one fight that’s not going away quietly.

Latest Thailand News
Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video) Phuket News

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

8 minutes ago
4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok

18 minutes ago
Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy Thailand News

Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy

25 minutes ago
Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found Bangkok News

Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found

34 minutes ago
Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace Thailand News

Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace

42 minutes ago
Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid Thailand News

Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid

54 minutes ago
Bangkok set for major law shake-up after 40 years Bangkok News

Bangkok set for major law shake-up after 40 years

1 hour ago
Rescued pit bull mauls Thai woman who gave dog second chance Thailand News

Rescued pit bull mauls Thai woman who gave dog second chance

1 hour ago
Thai man to sue police after wrongful arrest for attempted murder Thailand News

Thai man to sue police after wrongful arrest for attempted murder

2 hours ago
Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash Business News

Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing

2 hours ago
EC Markets consolidates its global footprint with strategic expansions Finance

EC Markets consolidates its global footprint with strategic expansions

2 hours ago
Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend

2 hours ago
Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput&#8217;s term ends Thailand News

Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput’s term ends

2 hours ago
License to bill: Thailand gives green light to trio of virtual banks Business News

License to bill: Thailand gives green light to trio of virtual banks

2 hours ago
What makes Hua Hin special? Hua Hin Travel

What makes Hua Hin special?

3 hours ago
Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel

3 hours ago
Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion Business News

Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

3 hours ago
Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance Pattaya News

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

3 hours ago
Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back Bangkok News

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

3 hours ago
Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region Thailand News

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

3 hours ago
Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate Bangkok News

Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

4 hours ago
Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies Pattaya News

Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies

5 hours ago
Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash Thailand News

Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash

5 hours ago
Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident Thailand News

Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
54 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy

Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy

25 minutes ago
Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found

Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found

34 minutes ago
Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace

Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace

42 minutes ago
Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid

Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid

54 minutes ago