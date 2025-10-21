British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

A retired British author and former honorary consul has died after being hit by a speeding motorbike while crossing a busy road in Pattaya.

Barry Kenyon from Lancashire was on his way to meet friends for dinner on Saturday evening, October 18, when he was struck by a motorbike while walking across Thappraya Road, near the Pattaya intersection.

Kenyon had reached a central reservation just ahead of the traffic lights when the vehicle came hurtling towards him. He was knocked to the ground and rushed to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The rider, identified as 38 year old Bangladeshi national Rana Mama, was reportedly riding at speed and did not see Kenyon in time. The collision occurred just moments before the traffic light turned green. Police confirmed that the incident took place outside of a designated pedestrian crossing.

Lieutenant Akrapong Saenputawong, deputy investigation officer at Pattaya City Police Station, said:

“On October 18, 2025, at around 7pm, in front of Rung Ruang Company near the Pattaya intersection, a motorcycle ridden by Rana Mama collided with Barry Kenyon, a British pedestrian. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. Blood alcohol testing showed that the motorcyclist was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. The British man died at the hospital.”

Kenyon was well-known in Pattaya’s expat community. A former British police officer and principal of Skelmersdale College, he retired to Thailand in 1995. He later served as an honorary British consul and was a published author, known for his writing on Thai immigration and expat life, according to The Daily Mail.

He also ran the local bridge club, which made headlines in 2016 when it was mistakenly raided by police who believed it was operating as an illegal gambling den.

Tributes have poured in from friends and the expat community.

George Albert said, “Barry was known for his clarity and humour when discussing complex issues such as immigration and taxation. His deep understanding of Thai regulations and his ability to bridge cultural gaps earned him respect from both Thai authorities and expatriates.”

Another friend added, “Barry was such a gentleman. He will be sorely missed.”