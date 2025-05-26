Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

A Thai transwoman in Pattaya allegedly stole from an Indian man after engaging in sexual activities and struck him on the head with her handbag before fleeing the scene.

The receptionist at a hotel in Pattaya’s Sai Song Soi 12, Jamjan, called the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation to provide first aid to the 41 year old Indian guest, Hemant Bhoj. The man suffered a bleeding head wound following the alleged assault by the Thai transwoman.

Jamjan told rescuers that she initially contacted the patrol police, but the officers reportedly refused to intervene upon learning that the incident was related to prostitution.

This allowed the alleged attacker to escape successfully. According to Jamjan, the transwoman left the scene with a Thai woman and a Thai man who arrived to collect her.

After receiving medical treatment, Bhoj visited Mueang Pattaya Police Station to file an official complaint. The Indian national admitted that he hired the transwoman for sexual services at the hotel.

After the encounter, Bhoj discovered that his valuables were missing and suspected the transwoman of theft. He rushed to the reception to report the matter and showed hotel staff a photograph of the transwoman. He asked any workers to help him catch the transgender suspect.

Jamjan stated that Bhoj shouted in anger and identified the transwoman as the thief. A heated argument ensued, during which the transwoman allegedly struck him on the head with her handbag, causing the injury.

Police later informed Channel 7 that they suspect the transwoman may be part of a gang that previously targeted foreign tourists in similar incidents.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the alleged attacker and the two suspects who helped her flee the scene.

A similar incident occurred at a hotel in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla province in February. Police arrested a Thai transwoman and her friend for assaulting an Indian man and stealing his gold necklace, valued at around 120,000 baht.

The victim said he arranged the encounter through a chat application. Upon meeting the transwoman, he realised she looked different from her profile and declined the service. She then demanded 5,000 baht in compensation, which he refused to pay, leading to the assault.

The transwoman admitted to attacking the Indian man but claimed she had no intention of stealing the necklace. She said she planned to return the item once he paid the compensation, which he never did.