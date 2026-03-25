Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 2:52 PM
205 2 minutes read
Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ปลา สำเพ็งหาดใหญ่

A pickup truck driver and a companion stole 100 litres of diesel worth 3,081 baht from a PTT petrol station in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, with the station owner urging the suspects to return and pay before a police complaint is filed.

The owner of the PTT station, Jiraporn Khunnam, posted CCTV footage of the incident on her Facebook page yesterday, March 24. She said the incident occurred on March 20 and claimed the suspects refuelled and drove off without paying. In the caption, she wrote…

“Refuel for 3,081 baht, but did not pay for it. Come back and settle the bill before I report it to the police. I give you an opportunity to pay for it. You planned very well to cheat on me. Do not repeat your actions. Come back and pay it.”

The footage circulated widely on Thai social media, with the case drawing attention as fuel prices rise. Jiraporn later posted again, calling on the suspects to settle the bill, but they had not responded as of the time of reporting.

Diesel stolen in Hat Yai, Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ปลา สำเพ็งหาดใหญ่

The petrol station manager, Muay, told Amarin TV that two suspects arrived in a white pickup truck with a 200-litre plastic tank in the back.

Muay said a woman wearing a yellow shirt and a jean jacket got out and ordered 100 litres of diesel. She asked an attendant to pump the fuel into the plastic tank, then told the attendant to collect payment from a sedan driver who was queued behind them. The woman then walked out of the station.

After the tank was filled, Muay said the pickup driver again told the attendant to get the money from the sedan behind before driving away. The sedan driver insisted he did not know the pickup driver or the woman.

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Fuel theft in Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ปลา สำเพ็งหาดใหญ่

CCTV footage from outside the station also showed the pickup driver picking up the woman in the yellow shirt in front of the station before the vehicle sped away, Muay said.

Muay asked Amarin TV to publicise the case to pressure the suspects to pay, saying the staff member who served them would be required to cover the cost of the stolen fuel under workplace rules.

Jiraporn told Channel 7 she would wait one week for the suspects to return and pay. If they do not, she said she would file a complaint. She added she had not taken legal action yet because she did not want to spend time on police and court proceedings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 2:52 PM
205 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.