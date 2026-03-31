In-flight credit card theft hits 80 cases as losses pass 8 million baht

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 3:20 PM
100 2 minutes read
In-flight credit card theft hits 80 cases as losses pass 8 million baht | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Freepik

Immigration police have warned travellers about in-flight credit card theft after reporting a significant rise in cases on short international flights, with more than 80 incidents and losses exceeding 8 million baht.

Yesterday, March 30, Pol Col Phongthorn Phongrattanant, deputy commander and spokesperson of Immigration Division 2, said the Immigration Bureau issued the alert after detecting a notable increase in credit card theft on aircraft. He said most cases were found on international routes lasting no more than three hours.

Phongthorn said reported data from 18 financial institutions showed more than 80 cases, with total losses of more than 8 million baht.

In-flight credit card theft rises to 80 cases with losses over 8 million baht, prompting the Immigration Bureau to warn travellers.
Photo via Freepik

Immigration Division 2 is reportedly preparing measures based on the “crime triangle” concept of victim, opportunity and offender, with a focus on reducing opportunity. This will include proactive public information online and at airports.

Immigration police will also coordinate with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and airlines to strengthen the role of cabin crew in warning passengers and monitoring suspicious behaviour during flights.

Passengers were urged to take extra care with their valuables and to check their belongings regularly while travelling.

In-flight credit card theft rises to 80 cases with losses over 8 million baht, prompting the Immigration Bureau to warn travellers.
Raiwin Worawongsathit | Photo via Thai PBS

Raiwin Worawongsathit, president of the Credit Card Fraud Prevention Club and a top KTC executive, said the most common method involves criminals taking advantage when passengers are distracted or asleep.

Related Articles

Thai PBS reported that offenders typically open bags stored in overhead compartments, which are often not directly above the owner’s seat, then use the stolen card to make transactions via mobile banking immediately after landing.

According to him, such incidents are often classified as “lost card” cases because the card is not in the customer’s possession during the transaction period.

In-flight credit card theft rises to 80 cases with losses over 8 million baht, prompting the Immigration Bureau to warn travellers.
Photo via Unsplash

Raiwin added that while fast payment technology increases convenience for consumers, it can also create opportunities for criminals, meaning risk management must involve both user behaviour and financial tools.

He said the trend reflects the growth of a cashless society, which makes spending faster and easier. However, risks increase when cardholders are not careful, especially while travelling.

Raiwin outlined four ways to reduce the risk of card theft while travelling. He advised keeping cards on your person at all times and avoiding leaving them in bags stored in overhead compartments that are out of sight.

He also recommended using card-control features in mobile applications, such as temporary card blocking (Temporary Block) and spending limits (Spending Control), and enabling real-time transaction alerts.

He added that notifying travel plans in advance can help systems detect unusual transactions faster and more accurately.

In-flight credit card theft hits 80 cases as losses pass 8 million baht | News by Thaiger
Photo from Freepik

The most effective prevention, he said, combines user caution with appropriate use of financial tools to help ensure travel is safer and more secure.

In a separate development, police arrested a Thai woman at her condominium for conspiring with Chinese suspects to commit credit card theft at several onsen establishments in Bangkok. The stolen cards were used by the thieves, resulting in losses exceeding 200,000 baht for the victims.

Latest Thailand News
In-flight credit card theft hits 80 cases as losses pass 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

In-flight credit card theft hits 80 cases as losses pass 8 million baht

21 minutes ago
Old Thai woman attacked and robbed in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Old Thai woman attacked and robbed in Nonthaburi

42 minutes ago
11 South Korean call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

11 South Korean call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok

1 hour ago
BTS responds after viral post shames passenger over sandals | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS responds after viral post shames passenger over sandals

2 hours ago
Muay Thai gym reports suspected poisoning after fighter hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Muay Thai gym reports suspected poisoning after fighter hospitalised

2 hours ago
Warning issued after toxic fire jellyfish detected in Phuket waters | Thaiger Phuket News

Warning issued after toxic fire jellyfish detected in Phuket waters

2 hours ago
Phetchaburi woman left unconscious after loan shark chair attack | Thaiger Crime News

Phetchaburi woman left unconscious after loan shark chair attack

4 hours ago
6 ways your transit route can affect entry into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

6 ways your transit route can affect entry into Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai stepfather arrested for fatal assault on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Crime News

Thai stepfather arrested for fatal assault on 3 year old boy

5 hours ago
Belgian man found dead after fall from eight-storey Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man found dead after fall from eight-storey Pattaya condo

5 hours ago
Family holidays get easier with Kids Eat Free stays in Phuket and Khao Lak | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Family holidays get easier with Kids Eat Free stays in Phuket and Khao Lak

6 hours ago
Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man held after alleged rampage on Pattaya Walking Street

6 hours ago
Thailand introduces guidelines for intoxication checks before alcohol sales | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand introduces guidelines for intoxication checks before alcohol sales

21 hours ago
Thai stepfather allegedly abuses 3 year old boy to death in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai stepfather allegedly abuses 3 year old boy to death in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort

24 hours ago
Man sounds horn, shouts for PM outside Government House | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man sounds horn, shouts for PM outside Government House

1 day ago
Thai victim loses 25,000 baht after falling for Saddam fortune scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai victim loses 25,000 baht after falling for Saddam fortune scam

1 day ago
Phuket airport immigration delay blamed on system fault, paid fast lane denied | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport immigration delay blamed on system fault, paid fast lane denied

1 day ago
Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness

1 day ago
Family seeks answers after 7 year old boy dies after swimming class | Thaiger Bangkok News

Family seeks answers after 7 year old boy dies after swimming class

1 day ago
Thailand clinches deal with Iran for safe oil route via Hormuz | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand clinches deal with Iran for safe oil route via Hormuz

1 day ago
Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers

1 day ago
Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise | Thaiger Crime News

Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise

2 days ago
Kanchanaburi sting nets two Myanmar suspects in prostitution case | Thaiger Crime News

Kanchanaburi sting nets two Myanmar suspects in prostitution case

2 days ago
Bridge linking Lumpini and Benchakitti park set to open on May 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bridge linking Lumpini and Benchakitti park set to open on May 1

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 3:20 PM
100 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.