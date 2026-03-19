XCL Education Group expands Thailand footprint through strategic partnership with Mooltripakdee International School (MIS) in Pattaya

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 19, 2026, 1:10 PM
158 1 minute read
XCL Education Group expands Thailand footprint through strategic partnership with Mooltripakdee International School (MIS) in Pattaya | Thaiger

XCL Education, a leading Southeast Asian education group, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Mooltripakdee International School (MIS) in Pattaya. This collaboration marks XCL’s entry into the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Thailand’s premier industrial and economic heartland.

MIS joins the XCL Thailand community alongside XCL American School of Bangkok Sukhumvit (XCL ASB) and DPREP International School. Through this partnership, MIS becomes part of a global network spanning four key markets: Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

A strategic alliance in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)

XCL Education Group expands Thailand footprint through strategic partnership with Mooltripakdee International School (MIS) in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

As the third-largest international school in the Chonburi-Rayong region, MIS serves an affluent community of expatriates and local professionals. Located just 20 minutes from Pattaya City, the school is perfectly positioned to support the growth of families within the EEC.

By partnering with MIS, XCL Education strengthens its presence in the high-growth Chonburi-Rayong market while diversifying its offering with a top-tier British curriculum. This collaboration meets the strong local demand for English fluency, teacher quality, and the critical thinking skills emphasised by the Cambridge curriculum.

Global excellence, local warmth

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XCL Education Group expands Thailand footprint through strategic partnership with Mooltripakdee International School (MIS) in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Established in 1988, MIS has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence, delivering the Cambridge curriculum from K-12. Under this new partnership, MIS will benefit from XCL’s regional resources to elevate educational standards while preserving its core identity.

Key areas of the collaboration include:

  • Facility & Technology Upgrades: Enhancing the learning environment to global premium standards.
  • Global Connectivity: Providing students with cross-border collaborations and world-class teacher training through XCL’s regional network.
  • Community-Centric Values: XCL is committed to maintaining the school’s unique “Charisma” – the close-knit, warm, and happy environment that has defined MIS for nearly four decades.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 19, 2026, 1:10 PM
158 1 minute read

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