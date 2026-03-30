Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 30, 2026, 9:57 AM
258 1 minute read
Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A Finnish tourist reported the theft of a Rolex watch worth more than 700,000 baht and 5,000 baht in cash after bringing two Thai bar workers back to his hotel in the Jomtien area of Pattaya in the early hours of today, March 30.

The victim, 30 year old Kenneth Mikael Konttinen, filed a complaint at Mueng Pattaya Police Station at about 2am. He told officers he had visited a bar alone, where he met two Thai women who worked there. Their identities and physical descriptions were not released to the public.

Konttinen said he drank with the women at the bar before inviting them to his hotel room, where they continued drinking until he fell asleep. When he woke up, he found his luxury watch and cash were missing. He told police he believed the two women took the items and decided to report the case.

Police said they will review CCTV footage from the bar to the Finnish man’s hotel to identify the suspects and summon them for questioning.

Finnish man lost Rolex in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Similar cases have been reported in Pattaya in recent weeks. On March 11, an Indian tourist nearly lost a gold necklace worth about 100,000 baht to a group of four Thai nationals, including two women, one transwoman and a motorcycle taxi rider. Witnesses helped the man recover the necklace and detained the suspects.

Two days earlier, a Russian man filed a complaint against two Thai transwomen, accusing them of stealing a motorcycle and a mobile phone. He said he drank with them outside a convenience store, fell asleep and later discovered the items were missing.

Finnish man lost luxury watch and cash to Pattaya bar girls
Photo via Facebook/ The Pattaya News

In February, a South Korean man reported losing more than 20,000 baht after meeting a group of transwomen on Pattaya Walking Street and inviting them home. One suspect was reported to have caused chaos and threatened the victim with a knife and a stun device before fleeing.

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Another incident in the same month saw four Thai transwomen arrested over the assault of a German man and the theft of more than 35,000 baht in cash.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 30, 2026, 9:57 AM
258 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.