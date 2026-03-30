Finnish tourist loses Rolex watch and cash to Pattaya bar workers

A Finnish tourist reported the theft of a Rolex watch worth more than 700,000 baht and 5,000 baht in cash after bringing two Thai bar workers back to his hotel in the Jomtien area of Pattaya in the early hours of today, March 30.

The victim, 30 year old Kenneth Mikael Konttinen, filed a complaint at Mueng Pattaya Police Station at about 2am. He told officers he had visited a bar alone, where he met two Thai women who worked there. Their identities and physical descriptions were not released to the public.

Konttinen said he drank with the women at the bar before inviting them to his hotel room, where they continued drinking until he fell asleep. When he woke up, he found his luxury watch and cash were missing. He told police he believed the two women took the items and decided to report the case.

Police said they will review CCTV footage from the bar to the Finnish man’s hotel to identify the suspects and summon them for questioning.

Similar cases have been reported in Pattaya in recent weeks. On March 11, an Indian tourist nearly lost a gold necklace worth about 100,000 baht to a group of four Thai nationals, including two women, one transwoman and a motorcycle taxi rider. Witnesses helped the man recover the necklace and detained the suspects.

Two days earlier, a Russian man filed a complaint against two Thai transwomen, accusing them of stealing a motorcycle and a mobile phone. He said he drank with them outside a convenience store, fell asleep and later discovered the items were missing.

In February, a South Korean man reported losing more than 20,000 baht after meeting a group of transwomen on Pattaya Walking Street and inviting them home. One suspect was reported to have caused chaos and threatened the victim with a knife and a stun device before fleeing.

Another incident in the same month saw four Thai transwomen arrested over the assault of a German man and the theft of more than 35,000 baht in cash.