PM Shinawatra orders swift flood relief for Chiang Rai residents

Government continues supports as communities struggle with recovery

5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Naewna

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Phaya Mengrai district in Chiang Rai yesterday, June 28, instructing immediate relief for residents affected by flooding. Although water levels have decreased by over 80%, many residents still face challenges due to a lack of essential resources.

PM Paetongtarn’s visit to Chiang Rai included assessments of the flood-hit areas, accompanied by Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, permanent secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Pasakorn Boonyalak, and Department of Provincial Administration director-general Chaiyawat Chuntirapong.

During her visit to Baan Sop Pao, tambon Mae Pao in Phaya Mengrai, she received briefings on the current situation. Provincial governor Charin Thongsuk noted that floodwaters had largely receded and anticipated a return to normalcy, provided there is no further rainfall.

Officials mentioned that while rain is still expected, once conditions stabilise, damage assessments will begin to facilitate compensation measures under the Disaster Relief Fund framework.

The relief measures include allowances of up to 150 baht (US$4.6) per person per day for meals, 700 baht (US$21.5) per family for survival kits, 3,800 baht (US$116) per family for essentials, up to 49,500 baht (US$1,520) per household for home repairs, 5,700 baht (US$175) per family for farm building repairs, and 1,100 baht (US$35) per person for clothing.

Paetongtarn interacted with residents, offering encouragement and distributing survival kits. She also visited Wat Santikhiri to distribute additional aid packages, acknowledging the challenges posed by climate change and assuring residents of government support.

Picture courtesy of Naewna

“I’ve already given orders for full support. Regarding compensation, I’ve asked the Interior Ministry to act quickly — people shouldn’t have to wait too long,” she stated.

Yesterday morning, tambon Mae Pao, another flood-affected area, experienced steady rainfall, leaving mud residues across roads and homes.

Despite the decrease in water levels, residents continue to face difficulties, with limited access to clean water, cooking tools, and fuel, prompting calls for ready-to-eat meals during the recovery period. Previously, the army distributed emergency aid kits, while state agencies remained vigilant for any further heavy rain, reported Bangkok Post.

Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, MP for Chachoengsao and the newly appointed agriculture minister with the Klatham Party, participated in the prime minister’s visit, highlighting his active engagement in the ongoing relief efforts.

Northern Thailand News

