Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years

A province in northern Thailand has been left reeling from catastrophic floods, but in the darkest hours, help came from unexpected places.

Volunteers braved rising waters to save lives, leaving one woman grateful for the anonymous heroes who rescued her.

On July 23, Diane Francheska Ruiz, a Filipina English teacher in Nan province, noticed something was off. While she couldn’t understand the warnings being shouted in Thai, her instincts told her that something was wrong. Ruiz had lived in Thailand for seven years and had weathered many floods before, so she initially remained calm. The weather forecast had predicted less rain than the previous year, and she wasn’t overly concerned.

However, by 7pm, the situation took a dramatic turn. Foul-smelling water surged up from the sewers, flooding her dormitory, which she shared with fellow Filipino teachers. With little time to spare, Ruiz grabbed a few belongings and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house situated on higher ground. Yet, even as she watched from safety, the floodwaters continued to rise, eventually reaching the second floor.

In the pitch-black night, Ruiz’s friends reached out to rescue groups. By midnight, volunteers arrived and carried her to safety. Though she never saw their faces, Ruiz was forever grateful for the brave strangers who saved her life. Over the weekend, she and seven other evacuees stayed at the Santa Monica Parish Church, still shocked by the devastation.

Nan province, hit by the remnants of Typhoon Wipha, saw its heaviest rainfall in 40 years. The storm, now downgraded to a tropical depression, left behind a record 150 to 200 millimetres of rain in just one day. The Nan River swelled to a record 9.49 metres, causing widespread flooding that submerged landmarks like Wat Phumin.

Over 100,000 households were affected, with many still without electricity or clean water. Schools have been turned into shelters, while flooded roads have isolated entire neighbourhoods. Some businesses remain buried in mud, and homes have been rendered uninhabitable.

At Nan Hospital, the situation was dire. Water levels rose to 1.83 metres in some areas, and staff scrambled to relocate patients and equipment. Despite power cuts and flooding, hospital staff continued to care for patients, using flashlights to navigate the darkness.

The flood prompted an outpouring of support from all corners of Thailand. Volunteers used boats to deliver supplies to stranded residents, while organisations like the Poh Teck Tung Foundation set up mobile kitchens to distribute thousands of meals each day, Bangkok Post reports.

Local officials, led by Mayor Surapol Thiansut, criticised the outdated water gate systems and vowed to review infrastructure. Meanwhile, over 800 troops from the Thai Red Cross and Royal Thai Army have been deployed, with cleanup efforts expected to take months.