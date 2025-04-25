Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand’s earthquake saga continues​

Northern Thailand was rocked late last night by a pair of earthquakes in Mae Hong Son’s picturesque Pai district, sending tremors across two provinces and adding to a growing list of seismic shocks unsettling the region in recent weeks.​

At 10.27pm, yesterday, April 24, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Wiang Nuea subdistrict in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province, at a shallow depth of just 4 kilometres. The tremor was felt across Mae Hong Son and neighbouring Chiang Mai, prompting concerned residents to flee buildings, reported Amarib TV.​

Just six minutes later, at 10.33pm, a second quake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit nearby Mae Hee Subdistrict at a depth of 1 kilometre, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Watch Division. No injuries or damage have been reported, but government officials are urging vigilance as aftershocks remain possible.​

These latest tremors are part of a worrying uptick in seismic activity across northern Thailand. On April 23, Chiang Mai recorded a 1.2-magnitude quake in the early hours, one of nine minor quakes that day in the region. Earlier this month, on April 14, a series of earthquakes were reported in Thailand and Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 5.9.

The most devastating event came on Friday, March 28, when a massive 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar near Mandalay.

The tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, where the 30-storey State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed during construction in Chatuchak collapsed, killing at least 60 workers and leaving dozens more missing.

The quake claimed over 140 lives in Myanmar and caused widespread destruction. ​

In related news, City Hall responded to criticism regarding the inadequacy of compensation offered for home repairs to earthquake victims, stating that more funds may be allocated.

With seismic activity on the rise, Thai authorities are closely monitoring fault lines and urging residents, particularly in the north, to stay alert and prepared.