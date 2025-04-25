Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand’s earthquake saga continues​

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott14 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 25, 2025
55 1 minute read
Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand’s earthquake saga continues​
Picture of earthquake effects in Chiang Rai courtesy of The Nation

Northern Thailand was rocked late last night by a pair of earthquakes in Mae Hong Son’s picturesque Pai district, sending tremors across two provinces and adding to a growing list of seismic shocks unsettling the region in recent weeks.

At 10.27pm, yesterday, April 24, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Wiang Nuea subdistrict in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province, at a shallow depth of just 4 kilometres. The tremor was felt across Mae Hong Son and neighbouring Chiang Mai, prompting concerned residents to flee buildings, reported Amarib TV.

Just six minutes later, at 10.33pm, a second quake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit nearby Mae Hee Subdistrict at a depth of 1 kilometre, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Watch Division. No injuries or damage have been reported, but government officials are urging vigilance as aftershocks remain possible.

These latest tremors are part of a worrying uptick in seismic activity across northern Thailand. On April 23, Chiang Mai recorded a 1.2-magnitude quake in the early hours, one of nine minor quakes that day in the region. Earlier this month, on April 14, a series of earthquakes were reported in Thailand and Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 5.9.

Related Articles

Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand's earthquake saga continues​ | News by Thaiger Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand's earthquake saga continues​ | News by Thaiger

Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand's earthquake saga continues​ | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

The most devastating event came on Friday, March 28, when a massive 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar near Mandalay.

The tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, where the 30-storey State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed during construction in Chatuchak collapsed, killing at least 60 workers and leaving dozens more missing.

The quake claimed over 140 lives in Myanmar and caused widespread destruction.

In related news, City Hall responded to criticism regarding the inadequacy of compensation offered for home repairs to earthquake victims, stating that more funds may be allocated.

With seismic activity on the rise, Thai authorities are closely monitoring fault lines and urging residents, particularly in the north, to stay alert and prepared.

Latest Thailand News
Audit office blames thin elevator shafts for Bangkok collapse Bangkok News

Audit office blames thin elevator shafts for Bangkok collapse

5 seconds ago
Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand&#8217;s earthquake saga continues​ Thailand News

Twin tremors hit Pai as Thailand’s earthquake saga continues​

14 minutes ago
DSI uncovers illegal pork import scheme with Thai, Chinese links Pattaya News

DSI uncovers illegal pork import scheme with Thai, Chinese links

27 minutes ago
Talk not tariffs: ASEAN plays it cool as trade war heats up Business News

Talk not tariffs: ASEAN plays it cool as trade war heats up

41 minutes ago
Crypto raids in Cherng Talay linked to drug trafficking and scams Phuket News

Crypto raids in Cherng Talay linked to drug trafficking and scams

50 minutes ago
SUV crushed between 2 trucks causes 8 deaths, 3 injuries Thailand News

SUV crushed between 2 trucks causes 8 deaths, 3 injuries

59 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches summer fares from 799 baht Thailand News

Thai Vietjet launches summer fares from 799 baht

1 hour ago
Thai woman fatally shot in front of son in financial dispute Thailand News

Thai woman fatally shot in front of son in financial dispute

1 hour ago
Second storm warning for upper Thailand this summer Thailand News

Second storm warning for upper Thailand this summer

1 hour ago
Skyfall at Cha-am: Four dead as police plane plunges into sea Hua Hin News

Skyfall at Cha-am: Four dead as police plane plunges into sea

2 hours ago
Thai and mighty: Exports soar to 3-year high despite tariff troubles Business News

Thai and mighty: Exports soar to 3-year high despite tariff troubles

2 hours ago
Thailand snuffs out 80% of e-cigarettes in teen vape clampdown Thailand News

Thailand snuffs out 80% of e-cigarettes in teen vape clampdown

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes for inclusive job market for silver age workers Thailand News

Thailand pushes for inclusive job market for silver age workers

17 hours ago
Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims Events

Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims

17 hours ago
Star voyager cruise docks in Pattaya for the first time Pattaya News

Star voyager cruise docks in Pattaya for the first time

17 hours ago
Husband&#8217;s sign warns thief after wife&#8217;s undergarments stolen twice Crime News

Husband’s sign warns thief after wife’s undergarments stolen twice

18 hours ago
Train wreck! Biker&#8217;s reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier Thailand News

Train wreck! Biker’s reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier

18 hours ago
Chinese steel fails second safety test in Thai collapse probe Bangkok News

Chinese steel fails second safety test in Thai collapse probe

18 hours ago
Residents flock to Phetchabun temple for lottery blessings Thailand News

Residents flock to Phetchabun temple for lottery blessings

18 hours ago
Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown

18 hours ago
Suspect arrested after attempted gold shop robbery in Yasothon Crime News

Suspect arrested after attempted gold shop robbery in Yasothon

18 hours ago
Trang woman claims uncut hair has supernatural powers (video) Thailand News

Trang woman claims uncut hair has supernatural powers (video)

18 hours ago
Teenage boy at large after filming Thai woman in condo bathroom Bangkok News

Teenage boy at large after filming Thai woman in condo bathroom

19 hours ago
Bug in the eye sparks bike smash in East Pattaya Pattaya News

Bug in the eye sparks bike smash in East Pattaya

19 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for child pornography ring Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for child pornography ring

19 hours ago
Environment NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott14 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 25, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims

Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims

17 hours ago
Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway

Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway

3 days ago
City Hall pledges extra funds for earthquake repair after criticism

City Hall pledges extra funds for earthquake repair after criticism

4 days ago
Chinese executive detained over Bangkok tower collapse fatalities

Chinese executive detained over Bangkok tower collapse fatalities

5 days ago