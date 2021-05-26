Thailand
Woman driving to market slides into canal, drowns in flash flood
A 60 year old woman in the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima drowned after her motorcycle was swept into a canal during a flash flood and the woman was carried away by a strong current. Her body was found about 1 kilometre away from the village in the Wang Nam Khieo district.
The woman, later identified as Kanchanee Kanpraser, was driving her motorbike with sidecar on her way to a market at around 3am. Heavy rain on over the past few days caused a flash flood and the woman’s motorbike was swept into a canal. Rescue volunteers searched for the woman and found her body about a kilometre from the village just before sunrise.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Transport
Thailand gets onboard with ridesharing taxi app regulations
Never one to be late to a trend, Thailand is jumping on the bandwagon, after hailing the bandwagon first using a ridesharing app. Many countries have wrestled with how to regulate the taxi-hailing app concept and the grey area it occupies between not-quite-a-taxi and not-quite-a-private-car, and now Thailand is looking to implement regulations within a month.
A deputy spokesperson for the government justified the need to regulate the ridesharing app industry. More and more people are hailing cabs and ride services now through mobile apps, she said of the trend that started 8 years ago when Grab launched in Thailand. But as the Transport Minister explained, car and motorbike owners who give rides are not legally recognized, nor are their vehicles, which could lead to problems.
Once new regulations are implemented, rideshare companies will register for an operating license. Drivers will only be permitted to drive for one of these legally registered apps and will be required to have a driving license and pass a criminal background check by the Royal Thai Police. They will be allowed to register one vehicle per person, and it must meet some safety requirements.
All cars must have a sticker displaying that they belong to a ridesharing app driver, as well as have proper communication devices approved by the Department of Land Transport. They also can’t be used for longer than 9 years.
Perhaps a welcomed regulation will be the price caps that every ridesharing app must adhere to. The plan is to set the limits for small cars – like a Honda City, Toyota Vios or Nissan March – and midsized cars – such as a Honda Civic or Toyota Altis – at 50 baht for the first 2 kilometres and 12 baht for each additional kilometre. They would have a waiting rate maximum of 3 baht per minute when the car is parked or not moving. Large cars like a Toyota Fortuner or Honda Accord would have a maximum rate of 200 baht the first 2 kilometres and 50 baht each additional kilometre, with a waiting rate of no more than 10 baht per minute.
The new ridesharing app regulations are being drafted over the next 30 days or so to finalize rules and plan implementation. After, the regulations will go to a public forum where they can be discussed and debated, before officially being published in the Royal Gazette. If you’d like your opinion heard, you can attend the public hearing next month, but maybe you should order your Grab early as drivers may be all busy attending the hearing!
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
A man died the day after he received his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials say the cause of death was a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions.” The man’s wife claims the death was due to the vaccine.
43 year old Winai Hemin from Phang Nga, just a north of Phuket, was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Phuket airport. His wife, 32 year old Poranee Ngamsap, says he got a mild fever which got worse that night. He also complained of chest pains. The next day, he died at the Phang Nga Hospital.
While doctors say the death was caused by a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions,” without detailing specifics, Poranee says her husband died from the vaccine. She says he had underlying conditions of high cholesterol.
“We are confident that the cause of death is definitely due to the Covid-19 vaccination.”
Doctors have asked Winai’s family for permission to perform an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death, but the family does not want an autopsy done as they would like keep to Muslim funeral rites and bury the body as quickly as possible.
While an autopsy is not underway, a sample of the man’s DNA was taken and is now being examined by the Department of Disease Control.
The Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office Deputy Chief denied that health officials are attempting to sweep the man’s death under the rug. He reassured the public that health officials are working to determine the cause of death.
“In addition, we will investigate the vaccines administered to the deceased and those with side effects, and further detailed studies will be conducted with the relevant departments at the district level, and the ministry will send this information to the Central Vaccine Committee to continue their investigation”.
“For people who have registered to receive the vaccine, do not be afraid. If you have a medical condition or suffer anxiety, please consult a doctor or health worker at a public health facility near you”.
As of yesterday, the man’s death was not known to health officials who are associated with vaccination rollout at the Phuket airport. It has been reported in Thai media that after the man’s death was reported, registration for vaccinations in Phuket has dropped by half.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police arrested 6 people allegedly involved in a 200 million baht so-called romance scam, setting up fake profiles online and, after some sweet-talking, persuading their “lovers to transfer money to their account. A victim who came forward to police says she transferred hundreds of thousands of baht to whom she thought was an American businessman in Malaysia who needed money to pay for hospital bills after a serious injury.
Police investigated and raided several locations, including homes in Bangkok and Phuket, suspected of being linked to the scam. 6 people were arrested on charges of collusion to defraud and putting false information into the computer system. The suspects include 44 year old Nigerian national Ezeneche Uzochuwku and Thai nationals, 46 year old Punyawee Chusinjiraphat Jorome, 22 year old Sasithorn Nuankaew, 34 year old Sudjai Kamnon, 33 year old Thotsaphol Siripru, and 29 year old Nirandon Thianthavorn.
Police searched a car belonging to Ezeneche and Punyawaee, who are married, and found 906,000 baht in cash, 7 mobile phone, 18 bank account books, multiple sets of ornaments, 11 watches, 2 ivory ornaments, and 11 electronic cards.
Last year, a victim filed a complaint with police claiming that 1 million baht had been stolen from her in a romance scam. The Central Investigation Bureau investigated the claim. The bureau says they suspect the group worked together to set up a fake Instagram account under the name “Mr. Lanny Gray”, who would then approach a would be victim under the pretense of being an American businessman working in Malaysia. “Gray” would then court the victim over Line, sending multiple messages until trust had been established, giving the woman the impression he wanted to live with her in Thailand.
Then, “Gray” would say he would send valuable “parcels” to her that she would have to sign for. A member of the group would call the victim claiming to be an agent from the shipping firm and requesting she pay fees associated with the parcels. At this point, the woman was in the hole for 1 million baht, but still had not “received” any parcels.
Police say the scam went a step further when another gang member called the victim and claimed “Gray” had sustained serious injuries. The gang member, posing as hospital personnel, requested she send 500,000 baht to help “Gray.” At this point the woman started to have doubts and attempted to contact “him” directly. After she couldn’t reach him, she filed a complaint at the Wang Thong Lang police station.
The 6 suspects deny all the charges. Another suspect is still sought by the police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Woman driving to market slides into canal, drowns in flash flood
Thailand gets onboard with ridesharing taxi app regulations
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Social media users can face legal action for spreading false Covid-19 information
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,455 new cases and 41 deaths, provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | 1 minute Covid test, 5 year tourism recovery, Bangkok update
Cabinet approves Emergency Decree extension, prison funding
Four different Covid-19 variants detected in Thailand
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
China’s Sinopharm vaccine up for approval in Thailand
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Vaccine reluctance in Hong Kong may see unused doses being discarded
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events6 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
- Bangkok3 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals