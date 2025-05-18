Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

A tragic incident unfolded today, May 18, when a 59 year old man was found dead in a drainage ditch in the Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani province.

The man, named Chalo (surname withheld), was reportedly attacked by a wild elephant while returning home from frog hunting. Police Colonel Phonpaisan Kladfueng and other officials were notified and arrived at the scene to investigate.

The unfortunate event occurred around 7am, near Thung Faek intersection, located 30 metres from a road leading to Huai Kha Khaeng, within the Mueang subdistrict. The victim’s body was discovered lying on its back at the entrance of a drainage ditch. Nearby, a frog-catching net and a sharp knife were found.

Chalo’s wife, 54 year old Chamroen (surname withheld), recounted that she and her husband had initially gone frog hunting together at around 8pm on May 17.

They returned home at 11pm with only two frogs. Later, at 2am, Chalo ventured out alone to hunt once more. Chamroen learnt of his death from locals the following morning.

Loading…

Evidence at the scene included Chalo’s overturned Yamaha motorcycle, bearing Uthai Thani registration plates, found near the drainage ditch, with a sack for carrying frogs attached to the rear. Elephant footprints were visible around the drainage area, along with droppings along the road and in the forest.

Chamroen speculated that the elephant might have been startled by the headlamp Chalo wore, which could have prompted the animal to charge.

This likely caused the motorcycle to overturn, leading to Chalo’s tragic death. Examination of the body revealed injuries to the neck, suggesting the elephant may have struck him, reported KhaoSod.

Anuphan Sarnsuvarn, the village head, purchased the few frogs Chalo had caught for 500 baht (US$15) and released them into the forest. Anuphan also provided initial financial assistance of 20,000 baht (US$600) to the bereaved family and pledged to explore further support options.