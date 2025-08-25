Thai nationals caught in attempted border smuggling to Cambodia

Yesterday, August 24, military personnel from the Burapha Force, in collaboration with the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force and the 12th Ranger Regiment, intercepted a group attempting to smuggle 10 Thai nationals across the border into Cambodia.

The operation was initiated after two suspicious vehicles were detected entering Baan Kut Hin in the Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict of Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Upon investigation, officials found six passengers alighting from a white Fortuner vehicle. Meanwhile, a black sedan, which had been waiting nearby, attempted to flee the scene.

The police managed to apprehend one trafficker and five people from the first group, all of whom were Thai nationals.

Subsequently, officials tracked down the fleeing sedan approximately 200 metres from the initial location. Inside, they found another trafficker and three additional passengers. In total, 10 people were detained, each possessing valid identification cards to confirm their identities.

Initial questioning revealed that the traffickers had been contacted by a Thai national working in Cambodia. They were tasked with transporting people from Bangkok to a residence in Aranyaprathet before facilitating their journey across the border, earning a monthly fee of 10,000 baht (US$308) for their services.

The eight people intending to cross the border reported being recruited through a Facebook page, with no travel costs involved. They claimed they only became aware of the requirement to cross into Cambodia upon reaching the border area, reported KhaoSod.

Following their capture, all 10 people were taken for further questioning, and the necessary formalities of their arrest were completed. They were subsequently handed over to the investigators at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, three Thai nationals were caught after scaling a wall behind Rong Kluea Market to enter Thailand illegally. Two admitted to working at an online gambling operation in Poipet, while the third ran a restaurant.