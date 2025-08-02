Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4

The Royal Gazette has published an announcement from the Royal Thai Police (RTP) detailing the new formats for traffic tickets, effective August 4.

The updated designs, intended to align with administrative fine orders, include three formats as part of its 2025 implementation.

The Royal Gazette published the Royal Thai Police’s announcement regarding the new traffic ticket designs. This follows a previous announcement from July 20, 2020, and its subsequent amendments.

The update aims to ensure the tickets are suitable and consistent with the administrative fine format as per the Act on Administrative Fines of 2022.

Using the authority under Section 140, paragraph four of the Land Traffic Act of 1979, amended by the Land Traffic Act (No. 12) of 2019, the national police chief has specified the new formats.

KhaoSod reports that the announcement, officially titled Royal Thai Police Announcement on Traffic Ticket Formats 2025, will be enforced starting Monday, August 4. It revokes the previous announcements made on July 20, 2020, and June 24, 2021. The new traffic ticket formats include:

1. A format for traffic tickets given to drivers, either attached, tied, or displayed on vehicles. This format consists of four sheets, each serving a distinct purpose: the first is white and is affixed to the vehicle. The second is yellow and sent to the administrative fines authority for data entry into the National Police’s central information system. The third is pink for state officials authorised to impose fines, and the fourth is blue, serving as a duplicate record for the issuer.

2. A format for traffic tickets sent by mail, consisting of two sheets. The first is mailed to the driver, vehicle owner, or possessor, while the second acts as a duplicate record for the issuer.

3. An electronic traffic ticket format for drivers, which can be attached, tied, or displayed on vehicles.

This announcement, dated July 16 and signed by National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet, outlines the changes in traffic ticket formats to ensure they meet current legal and administrative standards.