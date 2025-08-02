Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4

The updated ticket designs aim for consistency with the 2022 administrative fine orders and the Land Traffic Act

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
241 1 minute read
Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Royal Gazette has published an announcement from the Royal Thai Police (RTP) detailing the new formats for traffic tickets, effective August 4.

The updated designs, intended to align with administrative fine orders, include three formats as part of its 2025 implementation.

The Royal Gazette published the Royal Thai Police’s announcement regarding the new traffic ticket designs. This follows a previous announcement from July 20, 2020, and its subsequent amendments.

The update aims to ensure the tickets are suitable and consistent with the administrative fine format as per the Act on Administrative Fines of 2022.

Using the authority under Section 140, paragraph four of the Land Traffic Act of 1979, amended by the Land Traffic Act (No. 12) of 2019, the national police chief has specified the new formats.

KhaoSod reports that the announcement, officially titled Royal Thai Police Announcement on Traffic Ticket Formats 2025, will be enforced starting Monday, August 4. It revokes the previous announcements made on July 20, 2020, and June 24, 2021. The new traffic ticket formats include:

1. A format for traffic tickets given to drivers, either attached, tied, or displayed on vehicles. This format consists of four sheets, each serving a distinct purpose: the first is white and is affixed to the vehicle. The second is yellow and sent to the administrative fines authority for data entry into the National Police’s central information system. The third is pink for state officials authorised to impose fines, and the fourth is blue, serving as a duplicate record for the issuer.

Related Articles

2. A format for traffic tickets sent by mail, consisting of two sheets. The first is mailed to the driver, vehicle owner, or possessor, while the second acts as a duplicate record for the issuer.

3. An electronic traffic ticket format for drivers, which can be attached, tied, or displayed on vehicles.

Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | News by Thaiger
Screenshots from The Royal Gazette

Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | News by Thaiger

Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | News by Thaiger

This announcement, dated July 16 and signed by National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet, outlines the changes in traffic ticket formats to ensure they meet current legal and administrative standards.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4

2 hours ago
Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case

2 hours ago
Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors

3 hours ago
Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry | Thaiger Business News

Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry

3 hours ago
Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion

3 hours ago
Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize

4 hours ago
Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life

5 hours ago
Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights

5 hours ago
Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting

6 hours ago
Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand

6 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing

6 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal

7 hours ago
South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong

7 hours ago
Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast

8 hours ago
British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video)

24 hours ago
Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya

1 day ago
Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost | Thaiger Phuket News

Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost

1 day ago
Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix

1 day ago
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

1 day ago
Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns

1 day ago
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

1 day ago
Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

1 day ago
Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
241 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x