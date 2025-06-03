Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

A dispute over a postponed engagement ceremony in Udon Thani has been resolved, with both parties agreeing not to pursue financial claims further. The couple will continue residing in the family home, and the bride’s side has agreed not to make additional demands.

The incident, involving 43 year old Saengduan, the groom’s mother, and a woman, A, unfolded at Saengduan’s residence in Nong Bua Daeng village, Nong Phai subdistrict, Nong Han district. Initially, A accused the groom’s family of cancelling the wedding.

However, an agreement has since been reached. Today, June 3, A, accompanied by her mother and relatives, visited to collect 50,000 baht (US$1,520) from the groom’s family. Bringing along a basket of bitter mushrooms as a gesture, A also performed a traditional apology ritual with a Khantoke to seek forgiveness from the groom’s grandparents, Chan and Tae.

A expressed regret for her earlier actions, attributing them to her temper. She assured that such incidents would not occur again, and the matter is now resolved with the acceptance of the 50,000 baht (US$1,520) payment.

During subsequent discussions, A and Saengduan embraced, shedding tears and sharing apologies, reflecting on the miscommunication that had occurred.

Village head Wilairat Wongsamsi and assistant village head Pantawan Thuajamnong witnessed the signing of an agreement, confirming the acceptance of the 50,000 baht by A’s mother, Phen. Saengduan also presented an additional 50,000 baht (US$1,520), wrapped in a pink towel, symbolising a total compensation of 100,000 baht (US$3,040), marking the end of the conflict in a harmonious atmosphere.

A expressed relief and happiness over the resolution, noting that misunderstandings had led to the dispute. She plans to stay in touch with Saengduan, exchanging contact information for future communication. Grateful for the media’s role in mediating, she assured there would be no further interference with the couple’s relationship.

Saengduan commented on the resolution, confirming the payment of 50,000 baht (US$1,520) and stating that the bride’s family would not interfere further. She mentioned that a wedding might be held in the future, funded by the couple themselves, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, plans are in place for the couple to register their marriage soon. Saengduan confirmed that the couple would continue living in the family home, along with their four cats, and requested no further claims from the bride’s family, effectively closing the matter.

