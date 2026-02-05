German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

Police arrested a German man known locally as “Mr Spray” after he spray-painted political graffiti across multiple locations on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province. The suspect was arrested at a hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday, February 4.

Residents and business operators on Koh Pha Ngan turned to social media to seek help identifying the foreign man, after numerous public and private properties across the island were defaced with graffiti.

CCTV footage captured the foreign man spray-painting various structures, including electricity poles, kilometre markers, rubbish bins, traffic signs, and walls of private homes and commercial buildings. Most of the graffiti messages were political words such as “Gaza,” “Save Gaza,” and “Libre.”

Locals condemned the actions, saying the graffiti damaged private and public property and disrupted the peaceful nature of the island. Due to the repeated incidents, locals began referring to the suspect as “Mr Spray.”

One Thai business operator whose property was affected told the media that the graffiti went beyond simple vandalism, accusing the foreigner of spreading messages that could incite conflict and create tension within the local community.

Following an investigation, officers from the Immigration Bureau identified the suspect as Tom Heine, a 57 year old German national. Authorities later discovered that Heine had recently left Koh Pha Ngan and travelled to Bangkok.

Police successfully tracked him to a hotel near the Giant Swing area in Bangkok, where he was arrested without incident. He was charged under Section 360 of Thailand’s Criminal Law for causing damage to public property, an offence punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

In addition, Heine was charged under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act for writing or spraying graffiti on walls, utility poles, and public structures without permission. That offence carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Immigration Bureau officers said a meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, to consider revoking the German man’s visa. Following his arrest in Bangkok, Heine was transferred back to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station to face further legal proceedings.

A similar incident was reported in Phuket last December when two foreign men were caught spray-painting graffiti on walls believed to belong to an abandoned building. In that case, police said charges would depend on whether the property owner chose to pursue legal action.