Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

Indian actor Gagan Malik announced his resignation as Cambodia’s Tourism Goodwill Ambassador on Saturday, September 27, following a border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. He declared, “Thailand is my second home.”

Malik is best known for his leading role as Lord Buddha in the film Sri Siddhartha Gautama. He renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism in 2014, later becoming an outspoken Buddhist activist.

Earlier this year, Cambodia appointed Malik as its Tourism Goodwill Ambassador to attract visitors to its Buddhist and historical sites.

On September 24, Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism reported that Malik arrived via the newly opened Techo International Airport to promote tourism, encouraging Indian nationals to visit the country.

In an interview with Cambodian media, Malik expressed his admiration for Cambodia’s history and tourist safety, also praising the airport’s facilities and highlighting the large Buddha statue in its passenger terminal.

However, just days later, the actor unexpectedly announced his resignation on Facebook. In a statement addressed to his Thai fans, he wrote…

“I sincerely apologise to all my Thai fans if my recent visit to Cambodia caused any hurt. Thailand is my second home, and I hold this country in the deepest respect.

Earlier this year, I was appointed Cambodia’s Tourism Goodwill Ambassador without any compensation. However, in light of the recent conflict and out of respect for Thailand, I have formally resigned from this role and stepped away from all related responsibilities. My decision is final and made with complete clarity.”

Malik explained that this was his first trip to Cambodia, accompanied by a group of nearly 30 people, and that he never intended to upset his Thai supporters. He noted that he has been active in promoting Buddhism in Thailand for the past decade.

He also revealed that he is now working on a project to build a temple in India inspired by Thai art, as a tribute to his love and respect for the country.

Alongside his announcement, Malik posted a photo of himself holding the Thai national flag with a backdrop of Thai monks.

The statement sparked criticism from some Cambodian netizens, leading Malik to block comments that risked escalating the online dispute.

Gagan was previously ordained at Wat That Thong in the Ekkamai area of Bangkok in 2022. Initially planning to stay in the monkhood for 15 days, he extended this period to four months, during which time he visited multiple Buddhist sites in an attempt to learn more about Buddhism in order to teach and promote it more effectively.