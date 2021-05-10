image
image
Thailand

Thailand News Today | Thai government throws TG under bus, new police uniforms | May 10

Thaiger

Published 

5 mins ago

 on 

State Enterprise Policy Office says the government will not bank-roll a billion-baht cash injection for Thai Airways, Public buses, cars, and motorbike taxis now need to comply with tougher Covid-19 measures, After a 3-day search, a body of a missing fisherman was found off the coast of Lin Island in Chon Buri and new Thai police uniform

 

 

Thaiger

Thailand

Covid-19 variant first detected in India reported in Thailand state quarantine

Thaiger

Published

44 mins ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Photo via Pixabay

The mutated strain of Covid-19 that was first reported in India has been detected in Thailand. Health officials say a Thai woman and her young son tested positive for the variant while in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

The mother and her sons, ages 4, 6, and 8, had arrived in Thailand from Pakistan on April 24, according to a spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Just the mother and her 4 year old son tested positive for the B.1.617.1 strain, a variant first reported in India, while they were in a state-arranged quarantine facility.

“These were the first detections of the Indian variant in the country…There is concern about this variant and about the possibility that it could mutate in Thailand.”

The Thai government had banned flights from India, with the expectation of repatriation flights for returning Thais, due to the new variant of the virus. With the new variant found in people travelling from Pakistan, authorities are now mulling over whether to extend the ban on international arrivals from other countries.

The variant was first detected in India in October and has been reported in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

‘Safe zone’ in Thailand for refugees fleeing Myanmar violence

Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Karen Information Centre

Due to the ongoing violence between the Myanmar military and ethnic troops, the Thai military has set up a “safe zone” for thousands of refugees in Mae Hong Son near the Salween River, the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar.

The prominent armed wing of the Karen National Union has openly supported the anti-coup movement in Myanmar, leading to clashes with the military junta. Recently, the Karen National Liberation Army reported took over a military outpost near the Thai border. Those just across the Salween River in Thailand said they could hear the gunshots and explosions.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Kongcheep Tantravanich says shelter and humanitarian assistance are being provided for around 2,200 people who have fled Myanmar.

Kongcheep says the “safe zone” is under tight security and only those authorised can enter. There are strict health and disease control measures are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

His statement comes after the local civil rights group People of Salween River Basin Network called on the Thai government not to push refugees back, claiming that Thai soldiers had been ordered to tell the refugees to return to their home country due to a potential negative impact with border trade.

They say the Myanmar military has been carrying out airstrikes on Karen army bases and many Karen villagers fear for their safety.

Mae Hong Son governor, Sitthichai Jindaluang, also told a United Nations representative last week that refugees have been given shelter and assistance.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19

1,630 new Covid-19 cases and 22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 29,376 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 85,005 Covid-19 cases and 421 Covid-related deaths.

Out of the 22 deaths, most of the patients had chronic illnesses. Many contracted the virus from family members or close friends.

Most of the new cases were detected in Bangkok, particularly in districts with crowded communities and markets. While cases in Bangkok continue to be high, CCSA spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the number of new cases in most other provinces in Thailand is decreasing.

Health officials are rolling out proactive case finding campaigns in several high-risk communities, testing 9,000 to 10,000 per day, Nopakun says, adding that officials are working to provide the appropriate treatment as quickly as possible.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic must stay at an official field hospital for 14 days and then self-isolate at home for another 14 days.

Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Trending