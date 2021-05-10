Phuket
ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in Phuket are close to a “critical” low
Covid-19 patients in severe condition may have to been transferred from a government hospital in Phuket to a private hospital as the number of available hospital beds at public intensive care units in Phuket is close to a “critical” low, according to Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpong Sukontapol.
There are 9 ICU rooms at the Vachira Phuket Hospital. 5 are being used for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms while the other 4 rooms are for those with mild symptoms and are under observation before being moved to another bed.
“If the 9 rooms are full of severe symptom cases, that will be a big critical stage. We may need to transfer our patients to other provinces or private hospitals, which may involve additional costs.”
He says 50% of the Covid-19 patients in Phuket are asymptomatic while 30% have mild symptoms and 10% have severe symptoms. For most of those with severe symptoms, the virus has moved to their lungs and they are in need of special equipment, like ventilators, to help them breathe and Charlempong says those patients need to be under close observation.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Covid-19 variant first detected in India reported in Thailand state quarantine
The mutated strain of Covid-19 that was first reported in India has been detected in Thailand. Health officials say a Thai woman and her young son tested positive for the variant while in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
The mother and her sons, ages 4, 6, and 8, had arrived in Thailand from Pakistan on April 24, according to a spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Just the mother and her 4 year old son tested positive for the B.1.617.1 strain, a variant first reported in India, while they were in a state-arranged quarantine facility.
“These were the first detections of the Indian variant in the country…There is concern about this variant and about the possibility that it could mutate in Thailand.”
The Thai government had banned flights from India, with the expectation of repatriation flights for returning Thais, due to the new variant of the virus. With the new variant found in people travelling from Pakistan, authorities are now mulling over whether to extend the ban on international arrivals from other countries.
The variant was first detected in India in October and has been reported in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals
1,630 new Covid-19 cases and 22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 29,376 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 85,005 Covid-19 cases and 421 Covid-related deaths.
Out of the 22 deaths, most of the patients had chronic illnesses. Many contracted the virus from family members or close friends.
Most of the new cases were detected in Bangkok, particularly in districts with crowded communities and markets. While cases in Bangkok continue to be high, CCSA spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the number of new cases in most other provinces in Thailand is decreasing.
Health officials are rolling out proactive case finding campaigns in several high-risk communities, testing 9,000 to 10,000 per day, Nopakun says, adding that officials are working to provide the appropriate treatment as quickly as possible.
Those who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic must stay at an official field hospital for 14 days and then self-isolate at home for another 14 days.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April – Monday, 63
Chon Buri province, including Pattaya, is reporting 63 new, daily Covid-19 infections, and 1 new death. The number is a large drop from yesterday’s totals and is the lowest daily amount reported since early April. The total in the current wave of infections is now 3,361, with 1,507 currently listed as in treatment for the virus, and 9 deaths. 1,845 have been released from treatment of the virus, with 78 being released yesterday alone.
The breakdown of new infections by district are as follows:
The main city are of Chonburi – 20
Si Racha – 16
Bang Lamung (including Pattaya) – 14
Sattahip – 2
Ban Bueng – 3
Phan Thong – 5
3 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.
485 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 660 tested proactively, and 0 recorded as tested through the Royal mobile van testing units. The Pattaya News says the number of tests performed is lower than the previous average of 2,000 per day that has been present in the past several weeks.
Details on the new death have not been released. Chonburi Public Health Department officials stated that almost all of the new have arisen from mostly small, private gatherings, with 2-3 people who are not related, having drinks or food together outside. Thailand today, is reporting 1,630 new, daily infections and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours.
The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings. All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in Phuket are close to a “critical” low
Thailand News Today | Thai government throws TG under bus, new police uniforms | May 10
Covid-19 variant first detected in India reported in Thailand state quarantine
Glass bridge in China shatters, tourist hangs on 100 metres above the ground
‘Safe zone’ in Thailand for refugees fleeing Myanmar violence
Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand donates cash, equipment to Laos to help combat Covid-19 outbreak
Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April – Monday, 63
Royal Thai police say new uniforms will help in pursuit of criminals
Man struck and killed by freight train just 2 days after being released from prison
From BIB to Boys in 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Fisherman’s body found after 3-day search in Chon Buri
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Thai government says Covid treatment is free, but patients report hefty bills
Security tightened at Burmese border as Tachileik nightlife venues re-open
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Education4 days ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
- Economy1 day ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Crime3 days ago
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
- Bangkok1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
- Hot News2 days ago
Today’s Chinese rocket debris not expected to hit land
- World1 day ago
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean