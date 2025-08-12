Chanthaburi seeks 30,000 Thai workers for longan harvest amid shortages

Yanathicha Buaphuean, a member of Parliament for Chanthaburi province from the Prachachon Party, has posted a video online highlighting a significant labour shortage in the province. The post urgently calls for 30,000 Thai workers to harvest longan in Chanthaburi, offering good pay and free accommodation.

This shortage results from recent conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, leading to a mass exodus of Cambodian workers, who typically fill these roles, back to their home country. The positions are available from August 2025 to April 2026, spanning nine months.

The opportunity is described as ideal for hardworking people eager to learn, with no experience required, as training will be provided. The essential qualifications are diligence, perseverance, and a willingness to learn.

Workers can expect an average income ranging from 700 to 1,300 baht (US$20 to 40) per day, dependent on their effort and skill, with free accommodation included.

The working environment is supportive, with colleagues ready to assist. The call to action emphasises the importance of preventing crop damage, which would severely impact local farmers and the province’s economy.

An update posted yesterday, August 11, at 4.20pm revealed an overwhelming response to the job offer, with continuous phone calls making it challenging to attend to other tasks. The post assured that cooperation with provincial employment offices and related agencies would be enhanced to streamline the recruitment process.

Additional information clarified that Cambodian workers might earn more than their Thai counterparts, with Thai workers averaging 500 to 700 baht (US$15 to 20) per day, with income based on productivity per basket.

Interested parties can contact Anake Thammasut, chairman of the Soi Dao Credit Union Cooperative, at 089-832-6132, or the Chanthaburi Provincial Employment Office at 039-323-870, extensions 1 or 2. For domestic employment inquiries, Jiratchaya Amphon, secretary to MP Yanathicha Buaphuean, can be reached at 095-464-0639, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Cambodian workers in Chon Buri are departing Thailand after receiving threats from their government that failure to return could result in losing their property and citizenship, according to both Thai employers and the workers.