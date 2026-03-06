2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

Police yesterday, March 5, arrested two additional suspects over the abduction and murder of a Thai man whose body was found burned in an abandoned house in Lop Buri province. Another suspect is reportedly fleeing to Laos.

The victim, 46 year old Rut “Top” Maneeprasert, managed a medical equipment company in Bangkok’s Sutthisan district. He lost contact with his family on February 18, prompting his mother to file a report at Sutthisan Police Station the following day, February 19.

Police said CCTV footage showed Top being abducted in Soi Ratchada 18. He was restrained and forced into an SUV by a group of three to four men.

Investigators later traced the case to an abandoned house in Lop Buri, where Top’s body was found. He was discovered being burned inside the accommodation.

Officers subsequently identified eight suspects allegedly involved in the case:

36 year old Phaothong “Aum” Thongwilai

25 year old Apisit “Pond” Noo-ngarmkhem

30 year old Pongsit “Pae” Maliphan

25 year old Jakkaphan “Jay” Somset

25 year old Boonyaphan “Santi” Chumnum

29 year old Sittichoke “Back” Chokerattanakhiri

43 year old Acting Sub Lieutenant Weerawit “Kwan” Phithaksubpayakorn

48 year old Acting Sub Lieutenant Phumate “Art” Ngernsichai.

Seven of the eight were arrested, while Phumate remained at large. Following a report on the Facebook news page Big Kren, police said Phumate escaped arrest and was hiding in Laos.

Police initially suspected jealousy and adultery could be linked to the killing after finding the victim had sexual and romantic relationships with several women. Police said they found videos on his mobile phone showing him having sexual relations with numerous women.

A friend who lived near Top’s condominium in the Sutthisan area told Channel 8 that he often brought women to his room. The friend added that Top had a girlfriend and planned to marry her soon.

The same friend said Top had told her he was stressed because someone had borrowed around 1 million baht from him and failed to repay it on the agreed schedule. The money was intended for his wedding.

Police reported that all eight suspects were hired to abduct and kill Top, and that the investigation was continuing into who ordered the crime.

Officers later identified two further suspects accused of hiring the group: Sorrawee “C” Ratphithakthirada and his girlfriend, Benyapa. The pair were arrested last night at their accommodation, where officers checked their phones and found they had booked flights to leave Thailand.

Police suspect Sorrawee was the main person who paid for the killing, while Benyapa allegedly hired a private detective to stalk the victim. Both suspects reportedly denied the accusations.

All suspects are currently in police custody and being questioned. The motive for the contract killing remains in question.