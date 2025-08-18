Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims

Diplomatic protocol enforced after mistaken identity

Bright Choomanee
6 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai government has withdrawn an invitation to American national Michael B Alfaro after confirming he is not a recognised White House correspondent, despite his assertions.

Jirayu Houngsub, a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, stated the government’s initial plan was to host Alfaro to allow him to witness the damage caused by Cambodian heavy weapons, as part of preparations to host international media in Surin this week.

The planned itinerary included visits to areas affected by artillery, such as hospitals, schools, and civilian zones, as well as mine clearance operations by the Thailand Mine Action Centre.

Alfaro had livestreamed from the Cambodian–Thai border, claiming Thai forces blocked crossings. Jirayu mentioned that Alfaro misrepresented himself as a White House journalist and criticised Thailand. Initially, the government considered it beneficial for Alfaro to observe the situation firsthand if he were truly a bona fide reporter.

However, with confirmation that Alfaro is not a White House correspondent and falsely referenced the US president, Jirayu stated, “The matter is closed. He is not welcome in Thailand.”

Alfaro’s video, alleging Thai soldiers blocked Cambodians from certain areas, was restricted from public view. He identifies as a journalist and intelligence expert at the White House.

Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to the foreign affairs minister, confirmed Alfaro is not an accredited White House correspondent and lacks verified media ties. His PR firm, Capitol Hill & Friends, was founded only this year. She noted the video lacked evidence and could distort international perceptions.

The Ad Hoc Centre emphasised that Thai forces have not violated Cambodian sovereignty, urging the international community and media to rely on verified information.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Ad Hoc Centre, stressed Thailand’s commitment to peace while remaining vigilant against misinformation that could threaten national security, reported Bangkok Post.

“Thailand values peaceful coexistence with Cambodia,” he said. “But we cannot allow fabricated narratives to undermine our dignity or national security. Should such actions persist, Thailand will respond firmly within the framework of national and international law.”

