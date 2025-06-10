Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

Leaked images spark frenzy as top presenters rush to clear their names

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
72 2 minutes read
Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

A Facebook news page accused a Thai news reporter of engaging in public sex and selling pornographic videos online via a secret group chat.

On Sunday, June 8, the Facebook page named Tan Pao claimed that a prominent Thai news anchor broke the law by distributing pornographic videos online. The post stated…

“Secret in the dark room – a Thai male news reporter, wearing glasses, has a passion for outdoor sex and frequently exposes himself in public places such as petrol station bathrooms and railway tracks. He also recorded videos of these sexual activities and shared them in a secret group chat.”

Further clues were provided in the comment section, suggesting, “This newsreader is not a field journalist, but mainly presents the news in a studio.”

Related Articles

Photos allegedly showing the accused reporter were also posted in the comments. One image showed a naked man standing on a basin in a petrol station bathroom, while another showed him exposing himself in a shopping centre.

Thai reporter accused of exposing himself in public places
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

Netizens responded by guessing the identities of several well-known Thai newsreaders who matched the clues. Many of these journalists responded in the comments with humour and public denials.

One of the most frequently named was Sorayuth Suthassanachinda, a well-known Channel 3 news anchor with fair skin and glasses.

In response, Sorayuth arrived at the Channel 3 studio the following day wearing shorts. He removed his shoes and displayed his legs to the cameras, insisting that they looked nothing like those in the leaked images.

Thai reporter refuses hving sex in public places
Sorayuth Suthassanachinda | Photo via Bangkok Insight

Another Channel 3 reporter, Pasit Apinyawat, joined the trend by posting photos of himself in shorts on Instagram with humorous captions such as, “Not me, my legs are a lot bigger!”, “Don’t like going outdoors. I’m scared of mosquitoes,” and “Indoor only for grilled beef!”

Several other bespectacled journalists, including Gunchai Kamnerdploy, Phakphoom Phansatit, and Ekapat Choedthammatorn, also came forward to publicly defend themselves.

Thai reporter denies selling porn online
Photo via Instagram/ @kaipasit

A second Facebook news page, Jmoi v+, added that the accused reporter is married with a child, but is allegedly homosexual and continues to pursue his sexual preferences secretly. According to the page, the explicit videos had already been deleted from both his X (formerly Twitter) account and the group chat.

While sexual preferences are a personal matter, public sexual activity constitutes a legal offence. In this case, the acts allegedly violate Section 388 of the Thai Criminal Law, which prohibits public indecency and carries a maximum fine of 5,000 baht.

Thai reporters denied outdoor sex
Gunchaiม Phakphoom, and Ekapat | Photo via Facebook/ หนุ่ม กรรชัย, Phakphoom Phansatit, and Ekapat Choedthammatorn

Moreover, the sale of explicit videos online is considered a breach of Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing obscene material such as images, videos, or recordings. This offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Additionally, distributing such content online could result in charges under Section 14(4) of the Computer Crime Act: importing obscene data into a computer system accessible to the public. This carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute Thailand News

Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute

18 seconds ago
Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale Thailand News

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

9 minutes ago
Lifull Connect launches SEA Connect Ventures to lead Southeast Asia’s PropTech market Property News

Lifull Connect launches SEA Connect Ventures to lead Southeast Asia’s PropTech market

12 minutes ago
Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand Thailand News

Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand

33 minutes ago
Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video Bangkok News

Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

53 minutes ago
Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid

1 hour ago
Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs Environment News

Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs

1 hour ago
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

1 hour ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

1 hour ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

2 hours ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

2 hours ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

2 hours ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

2 hours ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

2 hours ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

3 hours ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

3 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

3 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

3 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

3 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

4 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

4 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
72 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

4 hours ago
How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested for drugging and raping men to create porn videos

Thai man arrested for drugging and raping men to create porn videos

6 hours ago
Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x