Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

A Facebook news page accused a Thai news reporter of engaging in public sex and selling pornographic videos online via a secret group chat.

On Sunday, June 8, the Facebook page named Tan Pao claimed that a prominent Thai news anchor broke the law by distributing pornographic videos online. The post stated…

“Secret in the dark room – a Thai male news reporter, wearing glasses, has a passion for outdoor sex and frequently exposes himself in public places such as petrol station bathrooms and railway tracks. He also recorded videos of these sexual activities and shared them in a secret group chat.”

Further clues were provided in the comment section, suggesting, “This newsreader is not a field journalist, but mainly presents the news in a studio.”

Photos allegedly showing the accused reporter were also posted in the comments. One image showed a naked man standing on a basin in a petrol station bathroom, while another showed him exposing himself in a shopping centre.

Netizens responded by guessing the identities of several well-known Thai newsreaders who matched the clues. Many of these journalists responded in the comments with humour and public denials.

One of the most frequently named was Sorayuth Suthassanachinda, a well-known Channel 3 news anchor with fair skin and glasses.

In response, Sorayuth arrived at the Channel 3 studio the following day wearing shorts. He removed his shoes and displayed his legs to the cameras, insisting that they looked nothing like those in the leaked images.

Another Channel 3 reporter, Pasit Apinyawat, joined the trend by posting photos of himself in shorts on Instagram with humorous captions such as, “Not me, my legs are a lot bigger!”, “Don’t like going outdoors. I’m scared of mosquitoes,” and “Indoor only for grilled beef!”

Several other bespectacled journalists, including Gunchai Kamnerdploy, Phakphoom Phansatit, and Ekapat Choedthammatorn, also came forward to publicly defend themselves.

A second Facebook news page, Jmoi v+, added that the accused reporter is married with a child, but is allegedly homosexual and continues to pursue his sexual preferences secretly. According to the page, the explicit videos had already been deleted from both his X (formerly Twitter) account and the group chat.

While sexual preferences are a personal matter, public sexual activity constitutes a legal offence. In this case, the acts allegedly violate Section 388 of the Thai Criminal Law, which prohibits public indecency and carries a maximum fine of 5,000 baht.

Moreover, the sale of explicit videos online is considered a breach of Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing obscene material such as images, videos, or recordings. This offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Additionally, distributing such content online could result in charges under Section 14(4) of the Computer Crime Act: importing obscene data into a computer system accessible to the public. This carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.