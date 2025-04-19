Chon Buri councillor accused of assaulting journalist

A Chon Buri provincial council member is alleged to have assaulted 36 year old local journalist at a restaurant, reportedly over a story involving claw machines.

The journalist, Nanthaphon, sustained facial and neck injuries and is experiencing dizziness.

Nanthaphon revealed he has known the council member, identified as B, for over 10 years, dating back to the tenure of B’s father. The incident occurred at a restaurant near Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district, where Nanthaphon was dining with fellow journalists. B, seemingly agitated, allegedly approached Nanthaphon and threatened, “Today, I’m going to take on your subordinates.”

Nanthaphon, perplexed by the remark, attempted to clarify the situation, but B refused to engage.

Approximately five to 10 minutes later, B returned, challenging Nanthaphon to a fight outside the restaurant, saying, “I’ll be waiting for you.”

Nanthaphon chose not to retaliate, avoiding further confrontation. However, when they encountered each other in the restroom, Nanthaphon attempted to reason, asking, “Can we talk this through?” B allegedly responded aggressively, threatening, “I’m going to deal with you,” and then attempted to choke and punch Nanthaphon.

A fellow journalist intervened, but B continued the assault until others stepped in. B also reportedly insulted Nanthaphon during the incident.

Following the altercation, Nanthaphon and his colleagues reported the attack to Sattahip Police Station. B later sought to negotiate a settlement, but Nanthaphon, concerned for his safety and insisting on his innocence, decided to pursue legal action. He believes the incident stemmed from a social media post by his assistant questioning the legality of claw machines in the restaurant, which is known to have ties with B, leading to B’s displeasure and subsequent aggression, reported KhaoSod.

Police Colonel Khomsan Kamtunkaew of Sattahip Police Station stated that preliminary statements from the victim have been recorded, but detailed information is yet to be disclosed. It has also been reported that B visited the victim’s parents to apologise for the incident.