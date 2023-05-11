Tributes pour in for AFP journalist killed in Ukraine

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Grief and condolences have been flooding in following the tragic death of AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed while covering the conflict in Ukraine – Europe’s deadliest since World War II. Soldin’s death occurred when the AFP team he was with came under fire by Grad rockets while accompanying a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut, which has remained the focal point of the fighting.

According to advocacy groups, at least 11 journalists or media team members, including fixers and drivers, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago. Yesterday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna praised Soldin’s courage and emphasised the importance of his work, shedding light on the reality of the war in Ukraine. A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed devastation, lauding the significance of Soldin’s contributions to journalism, which helped to illuminate the darkness of the war.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko laid the blame for Soldin’s death on Russia and insisted that those responsible must be brought to justice. Donetsk region head Pavlo Kyrylenko, where Bakhmut is situated and which has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed forces for years, expressed his gratitude to all those who risk their own lives in the pursuit of truth. French-born Soldin, who grew up in Bosnia, was once quoted as being drawn to telling the stories of people displaced by fighting due to his family’s experiences with fleeing conflict.

Bosnian presidency member Denis Becirovic denounced Soldin’s killing as a “great loss” and a reminder of the dangers faced by frontline journalists. Phil Chetwynd, AFP’s global news director, said the news was “incredibly painful” and commended Soldin for understanding the risks and being determined to tell the story. Meanwhile, Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, condemned the attack that killed Soldin and urged parties of the conflict to adhere to international law.

Elsewhere, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Soldin’s bravery on Twitter, as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in Washington expressed gratitude to the journalists who made the ultimate sacrifice while reporting on the conflict. Finally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the sadness surrounding Soldin’s death but reiterated that the circumstances still need to be clarified, reports Bangkok Post.