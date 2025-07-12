Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

Cameras capture dramatic chase ending in crash and brazen getaway

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A local journalist filed a complaint against a 32 year old man for assault following an incident yesterday in Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

Sarawut Wanya, a 41 year old reporter, alleged that a man named Sahachart punched him in the face at the latter’s residence while Sarawut was pursuing a hit-and-run investigation yesterday, July 11.

The incident began when a white Mitsubishi Triton truck collided with a Honda Wave motorcycle, ridden by 26 year old Sirikorn, in Soi Suksawat 78, Phra Pradaeng district. Sirikorn suffered a lower right leg fracture from the crash. Sarawut, who was documenting the scene, advised the truck driver to wait for the police, but the driver left, claiming to head towards Soi Suksawat 84. Sarawut followed on his motorcycle to the truck driver’s home.

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run | News by Thaiger

Upon arrival, Sarawut found the truck but not the driver. An elderly woman, approximately 80 years old, was present, and Sarawut inquired if she knew the driver. During their conversation, Sahachart appeared, accused Sarawut of disrespecting his grandmother, and then punched him once in the face.

Later, Police Lieutenant Colonel Paphanake Boonanan investigated the scene. The vehicle and driver were missing, but CCTV footage revealed the truck initially followed another vehicle before overtaking and colliding with Sirikorn’s motorcycle, causing it to crash into the lead vehicle. The truck then fled the scene. Sarawut, present at the scene, assisted Sirikorn and pursued the truck.

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run | News by Thaiger

At the truck driver’s home, Sarawut encountered the grandmother, who confirmed her grandson was the driver. Sarawut explained the situation when Sahachart emerged from the house aggressively. Sarawut began a live video to document the location for officials and called the Phra Pradaeng police, reported KhaoSod.

Sahachart reacted by knocking the phone from his hand and punching him, causing Sarawut to fall and bleed. Family members intervened and asked Sahachart to leave.

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run | News by Thaiger

Initial police instructions were for Sarawut to seek medical attention and obtain a certificate for legal purposes. Officers are pursuing Sahachart on charges of hit-and-run and assault, while Sirikorn remains in critical condition due to her injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run Thailand News

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

6 seconds ago
Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

30 minutes ago
UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution Business News

UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution

47 minutes ago
Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

1 hour ago
Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft Pattaya News

Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft

2 hours ago
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

3 hours ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

4 hours ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

4 hours ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

4 hours ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

5 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University Thailand News

Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University

5 hours ago
Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust Pattaya News

Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust

5 hours ago
Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga Thailand News

Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga

5 hours ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand

6 hours ago
Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government Thailand News

Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government

22 hours ago
Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand Thailand News

Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand

22 hours ago
Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs Thailand News

Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs

22 hours ago
Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction Thailand News

Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction

22 hours ago
Thai mother fatally struck by son&#8217;s car while making merit Thailand News

Thai mother fatally struck by son’s car while making merit

22 hours ago
US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain Business News

US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain

23 hours ago
Rail deal steams ahead: China&#8217;s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video) Transport News

Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)

23 hours ago
Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et Thailand News

Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et

23 hours ago
Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation Bangkok News

Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation

23 hours ago
Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus Thailand News

Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus

23 hours ago
Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand Thailand News

Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand

24 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x