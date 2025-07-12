Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

A local journalist filed a complaint against a 32 year old man for assault following an incident yesterday in Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

Sarawut Wanya, a 41 year old reporter, alleged that a man named Sahachart punched him in the face at the latter’s residence while Sarawut was pursuing a hit-and-run investigation yesterday, July 11.

The incident began when a white Mitsubishi Triton truck collided with a Honda Wave motorcycle, ridden by 26 year old Sirikorn, in Soi Suksawat 78, Phra Pradaeng district. Sirikorn suffered a lower right leg fracture from the crash. Sarawut, who was documenting the scene, advised the truck driver to wait for the police, but the driver left, claiming to head towards Soi Suksawat 84. Sarawut followed on his motorcycle to the truck driver’s home.

Upon arrival, Sarawut found the truck but not the driver. An elderly woman, approximately 80 years old, was present, and Sarawut inquired if she knew the driver. During their conversation, Sahachart appeared, accused Sarawut of disrespecting his grandmother, and then punched him once in the face.

Later, Police Lieutenant Colonel Paphanake Boonanan investigated the scene. The vehicle and driver were missing, but CCTV footage revealed the truck initially followed another vehicle before overtaking and colliding with Sirikorn’s motorcycle, causing it to crash into the lead vehicle. The truck then fled the scene. Sarawut, present at the scene, assisted Sirikorn and pursued the truck.

At the truck driver’s home, Sarawut encountered the grandmother, who confirmed her grandson was the driver. Sarawut explained the situation when Sahachart emerged from the house aggressively. Sarawut began a live video to document the location for officials and called the Phra Pradaeng police, reported KhaoSod.

Sahachart reacted by knocking the phone from his hand and punching him, causing Sarawut to fall and bleed. Family members intervened and asked Sahachart to leave.

Initial police instructions were for Sarawut to seek medical attention and obtain a certificate for legal purposes. Officers are pursuing Sahachart on charges of hit-and-run and assault, while Sirikorn remains in critical condition due to her injuries.