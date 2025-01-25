Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
73 1 minute read
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Singapore and Thailand celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. To honour this milestone, the Singaporean Embassy has unveiled a logo, which emerged as the winner of a competition held last year in collaboration with the foreign ministries of both nations and the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore.

During the logo launch event at Siam Paragon, Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Singapore’s Ambassador to Thailand, highlighted that diplomatic ties between the two countries were established on September 20, 1965. She noted that the relationship has since grown to encompass a wide range of areas, including politics, economics, defence, and education.

Advertisements

In 2021, the two countries pioneered the world’s first real-time payment system linkage between Singapore’s PayNow and Thailand’s PromptPay. The following year, the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore-Power Integration Project was initiated to facilitate multilateral cross-border trade for renewable energy.

As of 2023, Singapore and Thailand ranked as each other’s ninth-largest trading partners. Singapore has consistently been one of Thailand’s top five sources of foreign direct investment, and last year, it was the leading foreign investor in Thailand, signalling ongoing confidence in the Thai market.

Related Articles

The ambassador also mentioned that during Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s official visit last November, discussions were held on new cooperation areas, including food and energy security and carbon credit trade. Singapore is also looking forward to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s introductory visit this year.

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Lalivan Karnchanachari, vice minister of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, remarked that the relationship between Thailand and Singapore dates back long before formal diplomatic ties. In 1871, King Rama V visited Singapore, and as a gesture of goodwill, gifted a bronze elephant, which remains in front of the Old Parliament House in Singapore, reported Bangkok Post.

On a regional scale, both countries have been like-minded partners and founding members of ASEAN, playing a crucial role in maintaining regional peace and fostering prosperity.

Advertisements

“A shared vision of regionalism has driven the growth of ASEAN into an organisation that is well recognised worldwide and expanded ASEAN’s economy into one of the largest economies in the world.”

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Latest Thailand News
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

1 minute ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

15 minutes ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

27 minutes ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

51 minutes ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 hour ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

2 hours ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

18 hours ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

18 hours ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

19 hours ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

19 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

19 hours ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

19 hours ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules Environment News

Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules

20 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya Crime News

Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1 Crime News

Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1

20 hours ago
Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam Crime News

Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam

20 hours ago
Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content Central Thailand News

Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content

21 hours ago
Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver Crime News

Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver

21 hours ago
Lawyer criticised for opposing equal marriage in Thailand Bangkok News

Lawyer criticised for opposing equal marriage in Thailand

21 hours ago
Pattaya police raid Chinese gang boss’s luxury home Crime News

Pattaya police raid Chinese gang boss’s luxury home

22 hours ago
AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts Bangkok News

AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts

22 hours ago
Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip Central Thailand News

Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip

23 hours ago
Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week Bangkok News

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
73 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

27 minutes ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

51 minutes ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

2 hours ago