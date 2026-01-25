Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers

January 25, 2026
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Enhanced disease control measures are now in place at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket airports, targeting travellers from West Bengal, India, following a confirmed outbreak of the potentially deadly Nipah virus.

A travel advisory urges Thai citizens visiting India to exercise caution.

International communicable disease officers at these airports have commenced intensified screening of inbound passengers, particularly those from West Bengal, as announced by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Sunday.

Screening procedures entail temperature checks and on-site evaluations for passengers displaying symptoms of illness.

Those found with a high fever or signs suggestive of Nipah infection will be transferred to designated quarantine centres for further evaluation according to established protocols.

Travellers from West Bengal are receiving Health Beware Cards that detail symptoms to be aware of and actions to take if they become ill.

Symptoms associated with the Nipah virus include fever, severe headache, muscle pain, sore throat, cough, breathing difficulties, drowsiness, confusion, and seizures.

Passengers who develop symptoms within 21 days of arrival are advised to seek medical attention promptly and inform healthcare providers about their travel history and the onset date of symptoms.

Individuals feeling unwell can contact the DDC hotline at 1422, or use the QR code on the card to report symptoms. The hotline is operational daily from 8am to 8pm.

The DDC has also issued advice for Thais travelling to India for tourism or pilgrimage. Travellers are encouraged to stay informed through official health updates, avoid outbreak zones unless necessary, and take precautions such as avoiding contact with animals known to carry or transmit the virus.

Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pexels

Fruits should be washed thoroughly before consumption, and hands should be washed with soap after contact with animals, meat, or carcasses, especially those of bats, pigs, horses, cats, goats, and sheep.

Anyone returning from India who experiences fever, headache, fatigue, cough, or neurological symptoms should seek medical care immediately,as reported by Bangkok Post.

