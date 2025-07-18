Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route

India expansion takes flight as VietJet ramps up pressure on regional rivals with new route

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
61 1 minute read
Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route
Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air

Bargain-hunters, brace yourselves—VietJet Thailand is shaking up the skies again, this time with 0 baht fares to India. The budget airline has announced a jaw-dropping promotion to celebrate its brand-new direct route from Bangkok to Kolkata, launching this November.

VietJet Thailand CEO Voranate Laprabang revealed that the new route is part of the carrier’s aggressive push to expand its international footprint, particularly in the fast-growing Indian market.

The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Kolkata service will become VietJet’s third connection between Thailand and India, following the successful routes to Mumbai from both Bangkok and Phuket.

“We are excited to strengthen travel ties between Thailand and India, offering travellers even more convenience, cultural access, and economic opportunities,” said Voranate. “India is a strategic market for us, and this new service marks another step in our long-term commitment to the region.”

To celebrate, VietJet has rolled out a Grand Opening Mega Sale offering tickets starting at just 0 baht, including taxes and fees.

The flash sale runs from July 17 to 22, with travel dates available from November 16 to March 28 next year. Passengers can snap up these ultra-low fares exclusively through the airline’s official website, www.vietjetair.com.

Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Vietjet Thailand Facebook

The new Bangkok–Kolkata route will operate four times a week—every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight VZ770 departs Bangkok at 9.55pm and lands in Kolkata at 11.20pm, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The return leg, VZ771, takes off from Kolkata at 12.20am and arrives back in Bangkok at 4.25am the next morning. All times are local.

Kolkata, known for its rich culture and colonial architecture, is a gateway to Eastern India and offers a vibrant new option for Thai travellers. With India’s booming tourism market and Thailand’s appeal as a top destination for Indian tourists, the route is expected to be a hit on both sides.

Industry insiders say VietJet’s aggressive promotions and route expansions are putting pressure on regional rivals and giving passengers more flexibility than ever.

Latest Thailand News
Copper conned! Aussie cop fleeced in Thai cryptocurrency scam Phuket News

Copper conned! Aussie cop fleeced in Thai cryptocurrency scam

55 seconds ago
Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route Bangkok News

Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route

10 minutes ago
Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror Phuket News

Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror

23 minutes ago
Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge Thailand News

Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge

30 minutes ago
Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht

45 minutes ago
Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse Thailand News

Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse

60 minutes ago
Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower Pattaya News

Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower

1 hour ago
Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse Thailand News

Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse

2 hours ago
Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot Bangkok News

Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot

2 hours ago
Suspects at large after brutal murder and robbery of bedridden woman Thailand News

Suspects at large after brutal murder and robbery of bedridden woman

2 hours ago
Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home Thailand News

Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home

2 hours ago
Tonnes of toxic beef haul uncovered in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Tonnes of toxic beef haul uncovered in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Flatline shocker: Two Foreign men found dead in Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Flatline shocker: Two Foreign men found dead in Pattaya condo

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals Thailand News

Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals

3 hours ago
Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout Thailand News

Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout

4 hours ago
Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts Thailand News

Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts

4 hours ago
Charges urged against 229 over Thai Senate vote-rigging scandal Thailand News

Charges urged against 229 over Thai Senate vote-rigging scandal

4 hours ago
Durian and gone! Thai jailbird’s dream life stolen by ex-husband Thailand News

Durian and gone! Thai jailbird’s dream life stolen by ex-husband

5 hours ago
Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits Bangkok News

Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits

5 hours ago
Kuwait &#8217;til dark: Pattaya&#8217;s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line Pattaya News

Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line

5 hours ago
Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake Phuket News

Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake

5 hours ago
Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff Thailand News

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff

5 hours ago
Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event Thailand News

Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event

6 hours ago
Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs Pattaya News

Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs

6 hours ago
Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze Bangkok News

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

6 hours ago
Aviation NewsBangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x