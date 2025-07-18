Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route

Bargain-hunters, brace yourselves—VietJet Thailand is shaking up the skies again, this time with 0 baht fares to India. The budget airline has announced a jaw-dropping promotion to celebrate its brand-new direct route from Bangkok to Kolkata, launching this November.

VietJet Thailand CEO Voranate Laprabang revealed that the new route is part of the carrier’s aggressive push to expand its international footprint, particularly in the fast-growing Indian market.

The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Kolkata service will become VietJet’s third connection between Thailand and India, following the successful routes to Mumbai from both Bangkok and Phuket.

“We are excited to strengthen travel ties between Thailand and India, offering travellers even more convenience, cultural access, and economic opportunities,” said Voranate. “India is a strategic market for us, and this new service marks another step in our long-term commitment to the region.”

To celebrate, VietJet has rolled out a Grand Opening Mega Sale offering tickets starting at just 0 baht, including taxes and fees.

The flash sale runs from July 17 to 22, with travel dates available from November 16 to March 28 next year. Passengers can snap up these ultra-low fares exclusively through the airline’s official website, www.vietjetair.com.

The new Bangkok–Kolkata route will operate four times a week—every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight VZ770 departs Bangkok at 9.55pm and lands in Kolkata at 11.20pm, reported KhaoSod.

The return leg, VZ771, takes off from Kolkata at 12.20am and arrives back in Bangkok at 4.25am the next morning. All times are local.

Kolkata, known for its rich culture and colonial architecture, is a gateway to Eastern India and offers a vibrant new option for Thai travellers. With India’s booming tourism market and Thailand’s appeal as a top destination for Indian tourists, the route is expected to be a hit on both sides.

Industry insiders say VietJet’s aggressive promotions and route expansions are putting pressure on regional rivals and giving passengers more flexibility than ever.