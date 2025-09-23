Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru

Air India Express will launch daily direct flights linking Bengaluru and Bangkok, offering travellers more convenience and competitive fares.

The new non-stop service begins on October 18 and aims to boost connectivity for both leisure and business travellers. To mark the launch, the airline has rolled out introductory Xpress Value fares starting at 16,800 Indian rupees (about 7,300 baht) for a round trip. One-way fares are priced at 9,000 rupees (Bengaluru–Bangkok) and 8,850 rupees (Bangkok–Bengaluru).

Bookings are now open through the airline’s website, mobile app, and authorised booking platforms.

Air India Express said the route will enhance its presence in Thailand, where it already connects Bangkok with Lucknow, Pune, and Surat. The carrier also runs direct services between Hyderabad and Phuket.

Bengaluru is the airline’s largest domestic hub, operating 440 weekly flights that link 30 cities across India as well as four international destinations. The company has recently ramped up its network out of the city, adding direct connections to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

Flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok will depart at 11am local time and land at 4.45pm Thailand time. Bangkok-Bengaluru flights will take off at 5.45pm Thailand time and arrive at 8.30pm local time.

“With this new service, passengers in Bengaluru and nearby regions can enjoy greater convenience and choice when travelling to Thailand.”

Air India Express has also highlighted its growing fleet of more than 40 new aircraft. Travellers on the new Bangkok route will be able to access premium options, including Xpress Biz seats, the airline’s business-class equivalent. The carrier also offers Xpress Ahead services, giving passengers priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling, according to TTR Weekly.

Aviation analysts say the launch reflects strong demand between Thailand and India, particularly among younger travellers, business executives, and the growing middle class. Thailand remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian tourists, with Bangkok and Phuket topping the charts.

The airline said the service is designed to make international travel more accessible, while supporting tourism and business links between the two countries.