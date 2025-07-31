IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed

As Thailand and Cambodia attempt to hold together a fragile ceasefire after the bloodiest border fighting in more than a decade, India’s largest airline is offering a travel bargain to the Land of Smiles.

IndiGo announced a special promotion for passengers flying to Thailand. Travellers can now use the promo code “6ETHAI” to get up to 10% off bookings to major Thai destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

The offer comes just days after the two Southeast Asian nations agreed to an “immediate, unconditional ceasefire” on Monday, July 28. The truce halted five days of intense conflict that left more than 30 people dead and forced an estimated 300,000 to flee their homes.

Flights to and from Thailand remain unaffected, and core tourist areas are operating as normal. But tensions remain high.

Yesterday, July 30, Thai officials accused Cambodia of breaking the ceasefire by launching a late-night assault with grenades and small arms.

“Cambodia has clearly violated the agreement,” said a government spokesperson. “We reserve the right to respond appropriately.”

The violence disrupted life and trade along the border, especially in Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo provinces. In response, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel in border areas. Emergency contact details were provided for those in affected zones.

Amid the geopolitical unrest, pressure from global powers, including the United States, played a pivotal role in brokering the truce. US President Donald Trump issued a blunt ultimatum, threatening retaliatory tariffs unless hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia came to an immediate halt. After the ceasefire was announced, Trump confirmed he had instructed his trade team to resume negotiations with both countries, The Economic Times reports.

Despite the tension, IndiGo’s marketing team is forging ahead with its Thailand travel pitch.

“Flights to Thailand are open, safe, and running on schedule,” the airline said.

The timing may be bold, but with Thailand’s core destinations stable and open for tourism, travellers may be ready to swap headlines for hotel bookings—especially when there’s a discount involved.

Just don’t stray too close to the border.