Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

Angry travellers blast poor communication as technical fault sparks flight disruption and delays

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
56 1 minute read
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Aviation A2Z

Air India makes the headlines again as Air India Express is involved in the latest aviation mishap, where a tropical holiday turned into a mid-air nightmare after a Phuket-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return to Hyderabad just 16 minutes after take-off—leaving frustrated passengers fuming.

Flight IX110, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8, was scheduled to land in Phuket at 11.45am on Saturday, July 19. But shortly after leaving Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the aircraft abruptly turned around due to what the airline described as a “technical issue.”

The total airborne time? Just 16 minutes.

“Shortly after take-off, crew on one of our flights exercised abundant caution and elected to return to Hyderabad on account of a technical issue,” said an Air India Express spokesperson. “We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided refreshments to guests during the delay, and the flight has since departed.

“We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains the priority in every aspect of our operations.”

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from Flightradar24

But the airline’s calm assurances weren’t enough to soothe furious passengers who took to social media to vent their frustration over the lack of updates and poor communication.

“@DGCAIndia @AirIndiaX flight IX110 en route Hyderabad to Phuket returns after takeoff. Still no update—we’re waiting inside the plane. Frustrating,” one passenger posted on X.

Related Articles

Another wrote: “Thank you @AirIndiaX for making me realise to never fly with you again… after being redirected and made to go through an unorganised re-security check.”

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | News by Thaiger
Screenshots from @AirIndiaX on X

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | News by Thaiger

Multiple travellers reported being kept onboard for an extended period before being allowed to deplane, with no clear indication of when or how they would continue their journey, reported Gulf News.

In an earlier post, Air India Express issued a broader apology on social media, saying: “Please note that the delay was due to technical reasons, as ensuring our guests’ safety remains our top priority. We are working on resolving the issue and are currently awaiting the updated ETD. Our team will keep you informed and provide the necessary assistance regarding the departure time.”

The flight was eventually completed using a replacement aircraft, but the damage to the airline’s reputation may linger longer than the delay itself.

Latest Thailand News
Thai driver drags motorcyclist&#8217;s body into petrol station, denies collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

47 seconds ago
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

8 minutes ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

15 minutes ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

23 minutes ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

33 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

41 minutes ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

49 minutes ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

51 minutes ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

55 minutes ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

1 hour ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

1 hour ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

1 hour ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

1 hour ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

2 hours ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

2 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

2 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

2 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

2 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

2 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

3 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

3 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

3 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

3 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen University faces drug trafficking scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen University faces drug trafficking scandal

3 hours ago
Aviation NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x