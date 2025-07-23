Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

Air India makes the headlines again as Air India Express is involved in the latest aviation mishap, where a tropical holiday turned into a mid-air nightmare after a Phuket-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return to Hyderabad just 16 minutes after take-off—leaving frustrated passengers fuming.

Flight IX110, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8, was scheduled to land in Phuket at 11.45am on Saturday, July 19. But shortly after leaving Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the aircraft abruptly turned around due to what the airline described as a “technical issue.”

The total airborne time? Just 16 minutes.

“Shortly after take-off, crew on one of our flights exercised abundant caution and elected to return to Hyderabad on account of a technical issue,” said an Air India Express spokesperson. “We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided refreshments to guests during the delay, and the flight has since departed.

“We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains the priority in every aspect of our operations.”

But the airline’s calm assurances weren’t enough to soothe furious passengers who took to social media to vent their frustration over the lack of updates and poor communication.

“@DGCAIndia @AirIndiaX flight IX110 en route Hyderabad to Phuket returns after takeoff. Still no update—we’re waiting inside the plane. Frustrating,” one passenger posted on X.

Another wrote: “Thank you @AirIndiaX for making me realise to never fly with you again… after being redirected and made to go through an unorganised re-security check.”

Multiple travellers reported being kept onboard for an extended period before being allowed to deplane, with no clear indication of when or how they would continue their journey, reported Gulf News.

In an earlier post, Air India Express issued a broader apology on social media, saying: “Please note that the delay was due to technical reasons, as ensuring our guests’ safety remains our top priority. We are working on resolving the issue and are currently awaiting the updated ETD. Our team will keep you informed and provide the necessary assistance regarding the departure time.”

The flight was eventually completed using a replacement aircraft, but the damage to the airline’s reputation may linger longer than the delay itself.