Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes

Photo courtesy of State Railway of Thailand via Bangkok Post

Thailand’s rail link to the Cambodian border is back in action after being temporarily derailed by escalating tensions.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Wednesday, July 30, that full services from Bangkok to the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province have officially resumed. This marks the reopening of the final section of the eastern line between Aranyaprathet and the Thai-Cambodian border, which had been suspended since July 26 due to armed clashes along the border.

SRT reassured travellers of its commitment to safety and service standards.

“The route is now safe, and we’re welcoming passengers once again.”

The restored service is a relief for locals, tourists, and cross-border traders who rely on the train for daily transport and commerce. Travellers can now once again journey the full eastern railway line, with up-to-date train schedules available online and at all SRT stations.

“We’ve conducted safety checks and coordinated with local officials to ensure the area is secure. Passenger safety remains our top priority.”

Photo from Wikipedia

The railway to Ban Khlong Luek is a vital link for those crossing to Cambodia via the Poipet checkpoint, one of the busiest border crossings between the two nations. The closure had disrupted not just travel, but also small-scale trade and tourism in eastern Thailand, particularly in Sa Kaeo province.

However, tensions at the border have not completely eased elsewhere.

Despite ongoing regional concerns, the resumption of the train service signals a move toward stabilisation. SRT hopes the restored line will encourage confidence and mobility among residents and tourists, reported Bangkok Post.

Travellers planning to use the eastern line are advised to check for any schedule changes and remain alert to official announcements. With one of Thailand’s key transport arteries now fully operational again, the SRT is optimistic that smoother journeys—and calmer borders—lie ahead.

In similar news, border clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces have also contributed to the collapse of local tourism. Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district saw 100% hotel booking cancellations, and neighbouring Trat and Chanthaburi provinces have been hit with similar rates. Thai authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

