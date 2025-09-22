Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

Divided public opinion over dignity, forgiveness, and second chances

Petch Petpailin
September 22, 2025
76 2 minutes read
Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges
Photo via Facebook/ สุพรรณี น้อยโนนทอง

A former Thai beauty queen from the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 pageant admitted to her past involvement in explicit videos and images after being stripped of her title just one day after being crowned. She claimed she had no choice but to appear in the nude content to earn money for her bedridden mother.

The 27 year old winner, Suphannee “Baby” Noinonthong, was crowned Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 on September 20, becoming the provincial representative for the national Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition, where she would have competed alongside representatives from Thailand’s 76 other provinces.

However, yesterday, September 21, Baby was abruptly removed from her position after explicit footage of her went viral online. The official announcement from the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 committee stated…

“The incumbent Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 was found to have engaged in certain activities that do not align with the spirit and principles contestants are required to uphold. Therefore, it is necessary to terminate her position.”

In the video, Baby was seen wearing pink see-through clothing and dancing in front of a camera. At points, she appeared to use a sex toy, smoke an e-cigarette, and apply lipstick to various parts of her body.

Beauty queen caught in explicit videos
Photo via Facebook/ สุพรรณี น้อยโนนทอง

In response, Baby issued a public apology via her Facebook account, addressing both the beauty pageant organisation and her supporters.

She admitted to having participated in nude photoshoots and videos in the past, explaining that financial hardship had driven her to do so in order to care for her bedridden mother, who has since passed away.

Having lost both parents, Baby said she had struggled alone to reach her current position and appealed for further opportunities in the entertainment industry. She acknowledged choosing the wrong path in the past but expressed her determination to improve herself and move forward as a better person.

Miss Grand Thailand Prachup Kiri Khan
Photo via Amarin TV

Baby also clarified that her explicit videos had been misused by illegal gambling websites without her consent, insisting that she had never promoted such businesses.

Public reaction was divided. Some netizens expressed sympathy and urged Baby to stay strong, while others criticised her for tarnishing the reputation of the province and the pageant. Some also accused the organisers of inadequate background checks on contestants.

In her latest Facebook update, Baby announced she would be filing a police report against gambling websites that had exploited her videos without permission.

Beauty queen removed after nude videos
Photo via Facebook/ สุพรรณี น้อยโนนทอง

Thailand News
Tags
Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.