Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

A former Thai beauty queen from the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 pageant admitted to her past involvement in explicit videos and images after being stripped of her title just one day after being crowned. She claimed she had no choice but to appear in the nude content to earn money for her bedridden mother.

The 27 year old winner, Suphannee “Baby” Noinonthong, was crowned Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 on September 20, becoming the provincial representative for the national Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition, where she would have competed alongside representatives from Thailand’s 76 other provinces.

However, yesterday, September 21, Baby was abruptly removed from her position after explicit footage of her went viral online. The official announcement from the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 committee stated…

“The incumbent Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 was found to have engaged in certain activities that do not align with the spirit and principles contestants are required to uphold. Therefore, it is necessary to terminate her position.”

In the video, Baby was seen wearing pink see-through clothing and dancing in front of a camera. At points, she appeared to use a sex toy, smoke an e-cigarette, and apply lipstick to various parts of her body.

In response, Baby issued a public apology via her Facebook account, addressing both the beauty pageant organisation and her supporters.

She admitted to having participated in nude photoshoots and videos in the past, explaining that financial hardship had driven her to do so in order to care for her bedridden mother, who has since passed away.

Having lost both parents, Baby said she had struggled alone to reach her current position and appealed for further opportunities in the entertainment industry. She acknowledged choosing the wrong path in the past but expressed her determination to improve herself and move forward as a better person.

Baby also clarified that her explicit videos had been misused by illegal gambling websites without her consent, insisting that she had never promoted such businesses.

Public reaction was divided. Some netizens expressed sympathy and urged Baby to stay strong, while others criticised her for tarnishing the reputation of the province and the pageant. Some also accused the organisers of inadequate background checks on contestants.

In her latest Facebook update, Baby announced she would be filing a police report against gambling websites that had exploited her videos without permission.