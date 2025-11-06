Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Thai senator is taking legal action against a former news anchor for defamation after she shared a Facebook post about his alleged theft on an expressway in 2021.

The 40 year old former news anchor, Natthasinee “Kwan” Pinyopiyavid, visited Na Jomtien Police Station in Chon Buri yesterday, November 5, to acknowledge the defamation accusation made by a senator whose name has not been disclosed.

The senator filed a complaint against Kwan on August 8 after she shared a post from a news Facebook page regarding the theft allegation. Kwan was questioned for about an hour before speaking to the media.

Kwan explained that she shared a post about a senator allegedly stealing property on an expressway, but she was unaware of the accuracy of the information. The post included a video of the unresolved theft case, and the senator’s identity was revealed in the footage.

Kwan stated that she came to the police station to give her statement and acknowledge the charges, but insisted she had no intention of defaming anyone.

News anchor accused of defamation by senator
Photo via Matichon

According to ThaiRath, the theft case involved a senator and another suspect accused of stealing from victims of a car accident that occurred on an expressway in Chachoengsao province shortly after midnight on May 30, 2021.

Relatives of one of the victims, who died at the scene, told police that valuables worth nearly 1.5 million baht had gone missing.

Related Articles

CCTV footage reportedly showed the senator and another suspect taking the victims’ belongings before rescuers and police arrived. The pair later surrendered to police and admitted to the theft.

Thai senator sues former news anchor for sharing about his alleged theft
Photo via Matichon

Although some of the stolen items were returned, many remained missing. This prompted a surviving victim to file a lawsuit against the two for nighttime theft.

ThaiRath further reported that attempts to contact the superintendent of Bang Pakong Police Station received no response, and no additional details were made public.

In a related matter, the same news anchor previously took legal action against a male senator, accusing him of attempting to rape her. That case remains under investigation following her most recent media interview.

Latest Thailand News
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

13 seconds ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

7 minutes ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

30 minutes ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

53 minutes ago
Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

1 hour ago
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

2 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast

2 hours ago
Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt

2 hours ago
Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand | Thaiger Education

Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

3 hours ago
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

3 hours ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

4 hours ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

4 hours ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

5 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

5 hours ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

6 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

6 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

6 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

7 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

7 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

7 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

7 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

7 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.