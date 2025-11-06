Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

A Thai senator is taking legal action against a former news anchor for defamation after she shared a Facebook post about his alleged theft on an expressway in 2021.

The 40 year old former news anchor, Natthasinee “Kwan” Pinyopiyavid, visited Na Jomtien Police Station in Chon Buri yesterday, November 5, to acknowledge the defamation accusation made by a senator whose name has not been disclosed.

The senator filed a complaint against Kwan on August 8 after she shared a post from a news Facebook page regarding the theft allegation. Kwan was questioned for about an hour before speaking to the media.

Kwan explained that she shared a post about a senator allegedly stealing property on an expressway, but she was unaware of the accuracy of the information. The post included a video of the unresolved theft case, and the senator’s identity was revealed in the footage.

Kwan stated that she came to the police station to give her statement and acknowledge the charges, but insisted she had no intention of defaming anyone.

According to ThaiRath, the theft case involved a senator and another suspect accused of stealing from victims of a car accident that occurred on an expressway in Chachoengsao province shortly after midnight on May 30, 2021.

Relatives of one of the victims, who died at the scene, told police that valuables worth nearly 1.5 million baht had gone missing.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the senator and another suspect taking the victims’ belongings before rescuers and police arrived. The pair later surrendered to police and admitted to the theft.

Although some of the stolen items were returned, many remained missing. This prompted a surviving victim to file a lawsuit against the two for nighttime theft.

ThaiRath further reported that attempts to contact the superintendent of Bang Pakong Police Station received no response, and no additional details were made public.

In a related matter, the same news anchor previously took legal action against a male senator, accusing him of attempting to rape her. That case remains under investigation following her most recent media interview.