Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

Victim says she begged in tears before being released

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin58 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
211 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Kwan Natthasinee Pinyopiyavid

A former news anchor and advisor to a Senate subcommittee accused a senator of attempting to rape her at a condominium in the Bang Sue area of Bangkok.

The ex-anchor, Natthasinee “Kwan” Pinyopiyavid, took to her Facebook account to invite journalists to attend a press conference at Parliament today, July 8, where she said she would speak out about the alleged sexual assault.

Natthasinee also shared details of the incident with Thai news agencies ahead of the press conference. She revealed that she had already filed a complaint against the senator at Tao Poon Police Station.

Natthasinee said she worked as an advisor to the Senate subcommittee and first met the senator in September 2024. She admitted they communicated frequently, but stressed that they were not romantically involved.

On July 5, Natthasinee sent the senator a birthday message via the LINE messaging application. In response, he invited her to dinner at a restaurant on Banthat Thong Road. Afterwards, Natthasinee asked the senator to drive her home.

Photo via Facebook/ Kwan Natthasinee Pinyopiyavid

However, upon arrival, the senator allegedly pulled her arm to prevent her from leaving his car and asked her for sex. When she refused, he reportedly drove her to his condominium in the Bang Sue area against her will.

Natthasinee claimed the senator forced her to enter his condominium unit. Once inside, he again requested sex and touched her inappropriately. She said she resisted and begged him in tears to stop, at which point he eventually agreed to take her home.

Photo via Facebook/ Kwan Natthasinee Pinyopiyavid

According to Natthasinee, the senator later contacted her after she lodged the police complaint and attempted to negotiate a private resolution. She declined the offer and insisted on pursuing legal action to the fullest extent.

She added that she suffered a panic attack following the incident and has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

ThaiRath reported that the senator in question is a former president of a business operators’ association in an eastern province of Thailand. He is reportedly planning to hold a press conference today to address the allegations.

