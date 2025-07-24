Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow

Heavy overnight rain on Tuesday triggered widespread flooding across Phayao province, leaving multiple districts inundated, roads impassable, and farmlands underwater. The hardest-hit area, Chiang Kham district, has seen severe disruption, with floodwaters engulfing streets near Phayao Hospital.

Emergency crews rushed to deploy sandbags and tarpaulins around hospital buildings to hold back the advancing water. Small vehicles struggled through the submerged roads, and warnings have been issued to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

At Ban Pluk Bridge in Chedi Kham subdistrict, surging waters from the Sa Creek and Yuan River reached bridge level, prompting officials to close the bridge to smaller vehicles due to powerful currents. Access restrictions have been put in place, along with visible warning signs.

Evacuation orders have been issued for several nearby areas to prevent accidents and protect lives. District officials are coordinating closely with emergency response units as the situation develops.

In Mae Lao subdistrict, the Lao River has also overflowed, inundating adjacent areas including Fai Kwang, Wiang, and Yuan. The Rom Yen subdistrict is facing rapidly rising waters from the Yuan River, with continued rainfall worsening the crisis.

Recurrent flood zones such as Ban La, Ban Chaiyaprom, Ban Ngun, and Ban Pa Daet are seeing renewed flooding as riverbanks give way. Meanwhile, in Ang Thong subdistrict, water levels in the Ing River are climbing fast, prompting alerts and deployment of response crews.

Pattaya Mail reported that farmlands and orchards in several districts have been submerged, raising fears of long-term agricultural damage. Government officials warn that floodwaters continue to rise as rain shows no sign of letting up.

Local administrative bodies have been instructed to remain on high alert, monitor water levels hourly, and dispatch support teams to safeguard residents, especially in low-lying zones.

“The flood risk remains critical,” a provincial officer said. “We are mobilising all available resources to respond quickly and prevent further damage.”

With the Ing, Lao, and Yuan rivers all overflowing and the ground already saturated, the province is bracing for continued flooding if the downpours persist.