Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck

Photo via Facebook/ สุริยันต์ บุบผาอาจ

A Thai man in the northern province of Phetchabun issued a warning to food lovers on social media after a sharp fish bone pierced through his wife’s throat.

The man, Suriyan Buppa-art, shared pictures of his injured wife and the extracted fish bone on his Facebook account on June 17. He captioned the post…

“Warning! She ate fish, and a bone got stuck in her throat. She pressed her finger on the spot where she felt pain, and it made the bone pierce deeply and come through her throat like this.”

Suriyan’s post went viral among Thai netizens, as few expected a small fish bone to be as dangerous as his wife’s case proved to be.

As the story gained traction online, Suriyan gave interviews with several news agencies to clarify the details. He explained that about two weeks earlier, his wife craved fish soup.

They cooked a dish using two types of fish: two-spot catfish, known in Thai as Pla Kayaeng, and an eel-like fish called Pla Lod. (Pla means fish in Thai.)

Photo via Facebook/ สุริยันต์ บุบผาอาจ

His wife unknowingly swallowed a hidden bone in her spoonful of soup. She attempted to dislodge it by eating rice, believing it might push the bone down, but this was unsuccessful.

Although her symptoms didn’t worsen initially, she decided to visit the hospital. However, an X-ray did not reveal any foreign object in her throat. The couple assumed the bone might have dissolved, despite her continued pain.

Thai woman injured by fish bone
Photo via Channel 3

Still experiencing discomfort, she returned to the hospital for a second examination, but the X-ray again showed no sign of a bone. Frustrated, she bought a pain relief patch, intending to apply it to her neck to ease the pain.

Before applying the patch, she pressed her finger against the sore spot on her neck, massaging it gently. To her shock, the fish bone protruded from the skin, as shown in the photo.

A warning issued after fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat
Suriyan | Photo via Channel 3

Suriyan rushed his wife back to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bone, which measured approximately 2 centimetres in length. According to the attending doctor, it was the first such case he had encountered in his entire career.

Suriyan shared the story online to warn others of the hidden dangers posed by fish bones.

