Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions
RTAF's machine gun mounted drone | Photo via RTAF

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has tested a drone armed with an M4 carbine, aiming to boost surveillance and reduce troop risk along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The test flight took place today, June 3, and was part of a joint development between the RTAF and the Defence Technology Institute. The drone is designed to assist ground patrol units during territorial defence missions, especially in high-risk areas.

The trial follows a recent clash between Thai and Cambodian troops at the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani province, which has heightened tensions in the border region. However, the RTAF did not confirm whether the test was linked to the confrontation or simply coincidental.

Officials say the M4-equipped drone offers a tactical advantage by supporting surveillance operations while minimising exposure for personnel on the ground, reported The Nation.

Photo via RTAF

This follows an incident where Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged gunfire in a tense border flare-up on May 27, in a disputed jungle stretch of Ubon Ratchathani province.

The 10-minute shootout occurred just before sunrise, around 5.30am, near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, after Thai troops from the Suranaree Task Force approached Cambodian soldiers who had crossed into contested territory, violating a prior agreement.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the skirmish, which the Royal Thai Army spokesperson, Major General Winthai Suvaree, confirmed escalated quickly despite attempts by Thai forces to initiate talks.

Both sides were swift to intervene, with deputy commanders calling each other and agreeing to an immediate ceasefire. Despite the truce, both sides kept boots on the ground in a nervous standoff.

And in a recent development, Cambodia intends to escalate its border dispute with Thailand to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The Khmer Times reported that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet informed the National Assembly of the government’s plan to file a complaint with the World Court to address the ongoing issue.

