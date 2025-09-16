Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze
Spiritual ceremonies and traditions draw hopeful players nationwide
The Government Lottery Office (GLO) released the latest national lottery results, with winners confirmed as fortune seekers turn to rituals and events for lucky numbers.
The winning numbers are as follows:
2-digit straight prize: 58
3-digit straight prize: 646
3-digit swap prize: 466, 664
Special prize: 646 000 000 732
Officials reminded players that the three-digit straight and swap prizes are drawn from the last three digits of the six-digit Government Lottery’s first prize. The two-digit straight prize comes from the last two digits of the same result, while the special prize is drawn separately once the main lottery concludes.
1st prize 074646
Each prize 6,000,000 baht
The first 3 digits 512 740
2 Each prize 4,000 baht
The last 3 digits 308 703
2 Each prize 4,000 baht
The last 2 digits 58
1 Each prize 2,000 baht
side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht074645074647
Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each012457271502615770636583774457
ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize058764064886123335291138488263534258602442775719850908985798
Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize023765124693176602231142371981555779651874759821842315895070053192125139179633246455417262629932674628785131876371895106058400136118190848297198425701632646683528796993885158961590076054150416224017316152441879646803684913814965889835962047081357160273230247334867502534650340745000841310893080997770
Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize002769095658184548331801455036542950617847701606767284906307006147097369186408344253465135547561633324702036805534909924007797097761203660354797489735549360634543702165809230921954017682120956218158359637490909560522634988705415810822927433043461151325226892383853492492562503636920705752825301931979043609163422282972386335493618581500647378734243851541947485056197169696288542387462497475586666650213734382856309966766056723178990300288413312505867593753663332739436861583968923062322180268313341420626507850601752700323745157882141975790082243180872319221444812539197607974700464756105897367997217
Winners will be notified through the Paotang application, with prize money available immediately. Payments can be received via bank transfer without fees, though stamp duty is levied at a rate of one baht per 200 baht of winnings, or a fraction thereof.
Meanwhile, attention has also turned to the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, where fortune seekers traditionally flock to Kham Chanod in Ban Dung district. This year, visitor numbers have fallen compared with previous seasons, though organisers are preparing for the first-ever Kham Chanod World event, scheduled for October 8 to 12.
Highlights will include the Tak Bat Thewo Buddhist ceremony on October 8, held on the lawn in front of the sacred island. Organisers hope the event will reignite interest and restore the island’s reputation as a centre of spiritual tourism.
Elsewhere, rituals continue to inspire lottery hopefuls. On a recent Buddhist holy day, Phor Jam performed a candle wax divination at his home, with melted wax forming the numbers 8, 1, 0 and 5, now widely tipped as possible lucky digits for future draws, reported KhaoSod.
Enthusiasts are also watching the Naga mouth numbers, derived from donation offerings. Six collection boxes recently yielded 2,850 baht, raising the total contributions to 17,694 baht. Many locals believe the spirits of the sacred site will bestow good fortune, particularly during Buddhist Lent.
