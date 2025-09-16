Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

Spiritual ceremonies and traditions draw hopeful players nationwide

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) released the latest national lottery results, with winners confirmed as fortune seekers turn to rituals and events for lucky numbers.

The winning numbers are as follows:

  • 2-digit straight prize: 58

  • 3-digit straight prize: 646

  • 3-digit swap prize: 466, 664

  • Special prize: 646 000 000 732

Officials reminded players that the three-digit straight and swap prizes are drawn from the last three digits of the six-digit Government Lottery’s first prize. The two-digit straight prize comes from the last two digits of the same result, while the special prize is drawn separately once the main lottery concludes.

Government Lottery Result16 September 2025

  1. 1st prize
    074646
    Each prize 6,000,000 baht
  2. The first 3 digits
    512 740
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  3. The last 3 digits
    308 703
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  4. The last 2 digits
    58
    1 Each prize 2,000 baht

side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht

074645074647

Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each

012457271502615770636583774457

ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize

058764064886123335291138488263534258602442775719850908985798

Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize

023765124693176602231142371981555779651874759821842315895070053192125139179633246455417262629932674628785131876371895106058400136118190848297198425701632646683528796993885158961590076054150416224017316152441879646803684913814965889835962047081357160273230247334867502534650340745000841310893080997770

Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize

002769095658184548331801455036542950617847701606767284906307006147097369186408344253465135547561633324702036805534909924007797097761203660354797489735549360634543702165809230921954017682120956218158359637490909560522634988705415810822927433043461151325226892383853492492562503636920705752825301931979043609163422282972386335493618581500647378734243851541947485056197169696288542387462497475586666650213734382856309966766056723178990300288413312505867593753663332739436861583968923062322180268313341420626507850601752700323745157882141975790082243180872319221444812539197607974700464756105897367997217

Winners will be notified through the Paotang application, with prize money available immediately. Payments can be received via bank transfer without fees, though stamp duty is levied at a rate of one baht per 200 baht of winnings, or a fraction thereof.

Screenshots from Chuairatsa Soemrat’s YouTube video

Meanwhile, attention has also turned to the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, where fortune seekers traditionally flock to Kham Chanod in Ban Dung district. This year, visitor numbers have fallen compared with previous seasons, though organisers are preparing for the first-ever Kham Chanod World event, scheduled for October 8 to 12.

Highlights will include the Tak Bat Thewo Buddhist ceremony on October 8, held on the lawn in front of the sacred island. Organisers hope the event will reignite interest and restore the island’s reputation as a centre of spiritual tourism.

Elsewhere, rituals continue to inspire lottery hopefuls. On a recent Buddhist holy day, Phor Jam performed a candle wax divination at his home, with melted wax forming the numbers 8, 1, 0 and 5, now widely tipped as possible lucky digits for future draws, reported KhaoSod.

Enthusiasts are also watching the Naga mouth numbers, derived from donation offerings. Six collection boxes recently yielded 2,850 baht, raising the total contributions to 17,694 baht. Many locals believe the spirits of the sacred site will bestow good fortune, particularly during Buddhist Lent.

