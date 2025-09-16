Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) released the latest national lottery results, with winners confirmed as fortune seekers turn to rituals and events for lucky numbers.

The winning numbers are as follows:

2-digit straight prize: 58

3-digit straight prize: 646

3-digit swap prize: 466, 664

Special prize: 646 000 000 732

Officials reminded players that the three-digit straight and swap prizes are drawn from the last three digits of the six-digit Government Lottery’s first prize. The two-digit straight prize comes from the last two digits of the same result, while the special prize is drawn separately once the main lottery concludes.

Winners will be notified through the Paotang application, with prize money available immediately. Payments can be received via bank transfer without fees, though stamp duty is levied at a rate of one baht per 200 baht of winnings, or a fraction thereof.

Meanwhile, attention has also turned to the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, where fortune seekers traditionally flock to Kham Chanod in Ban Dung district. This year, visitor numbers have fallen compared with previous seasons, though organisers are preparing for the first-ever Kham Chanod World event, scheduled for October 8 to 12.

Highlights will include the Tak Bat Thewo Buddhist ceremony on October 8, held on the lawn in front of the sacred island. Organisers hope the event will reignite interest and restore the island’s reputation as a centre of spiritual tourism.

Elsewhere, rituals continue to inspire lottery hopefuls. On a recent Buddhist holy day, Phor Jam performed a candle wax divination at his home, with melted wax forming the numbers 8, 1, 0 and 5, now widely tipped as possible lucky digits for future draws, reported KhaoSod.

Enthusiasts are also watching the Naga mouth numbers, derived from donation offerings. Six collection boxes recently yielded 2,850 baht, raising the total contributions to 17,694 baht. Many locals believe the spirits of the sacred site will bestow good fortune, particularly during Buddhist Lent.