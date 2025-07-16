Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

Hopeful punters have swarmed Udon Thani’s mystical Kham Chanod Island, desperately trying to snag elusive lucky numbers before the lottery draw today.

Yesterday, July 15, hundreds of visitors descended on the sacred home of Phaya Naga, where believers flock to seek blessings from Pu Sri Sutho and Mae Ya Sri Pratumma. Despite a noticeable drop in foot traffic this year, the hunt for fortune remains as feverish as ever.

Locals say daily visitor numbers have plunged to around 1,000, compared to the 2,000 to 3,000 who typically pour in on weekends and holidays. The downturn has forced many vendors to shutter their stalls, but it hasn’t dampened the spirits of die-hard lottery devotees.

At the ceremonial ground, anticipation crackled in the humid air as devotees performed rituals in hopes of divine guidance. One determined couple lit incense sticks and prayed intently before receiving their promised numbers: 771 and 177.

Nearby, Chamakhwan, the revered Kham Chanod ritual leader, prepared the ritual water bowl, a well-known method for summoning lottery clues. As the surface shimmered under the morning light, the shapes of 8, 7, 9, and 0 appeared, immediately sending waves of excitement through the crowd.

“The previous numbers from this place turned out to be correct,” one hopeful visitor whispered, clutching a fresh ticket. “This time, I won’t miss my chance.”

The fervour quickly reached a boiling point at the surrounding lottery stalls, where certain combinations vanished almost instantly. The numbers 28 and 82—believed to bring wealth and good fortune—were the first to sell out, leaving disappointed buyers scrambling for alternatives, KhaoSod reported.

Vendors reported that demand has been relentless, with many customers pleading for any last scraps of the coveted combinations.

“It’s been chaos,” one ticket seller said. “People have been lining up since dawn, and by midday, all the hot numbers were gone.”

As today’s draw looms, anticipation has reached fever pitch. Even with fewer tourists in attendance, the lure of easy riches and supernatural blessings continues to pull believers from every corner of Thailand to this remote island shrine.