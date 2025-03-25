Thailand battles severe air pollution across 61 provinces

Thailand is still grappling with severe air pollution, with PM2.5 levels exceeding safety standards in 61 provinces.

Reports from the Pollution Control Department indicate that areas including Bangkok and the north are experiencing atmospheric conditions similar to a lid, trapping pollutants and causing concentrations to rise.

The Air Pollution Solutions Communication Centre of the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported at noon yesterday, March 24, that the average 24-hour concentration of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) ranged from 15 to 132.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³).

The standard limit is 37.5 µg/m³, and the provinces surpassing this include Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin.

In the north, readings ranged from 29.5 to 132.8 µg/m³, while in the northeast, levels were between 50.2 and 130.1 µg/m³. Central and western regions recorded 42.4 to 83.4 µg/m³, and the east reported 20.9 to 115.0 µg/m³.

The south, however, largely remained within safe limits, with readings from 15.0 to 37.4 µg/m³. In Bangkok and surrounding areas, measurements showed 48.9 to 91.7 µg/m³.

Air pollution

The stagnant air and low inversion layers in Bangkok and the north have hindered the dispersion of pollutants, causing them to accumulate in the atmosphere.

Despite a lack of significant hotspots in some areas like Bangkok, concerns over PM2.5 management persist, with criticism directed at the government for allegedly manipulating figures and failing to address the issue effectively.

Forecasts for March 25 to March 31 suggest increasing PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and the north today, March 25, with 17 provinces in the north expected to see rises from March 25 to March 26.

The northeast is anticipated to experience increases from March 25 to March 29, and the east on March 25. The south is expected to continue faring well, reported KhaoSod.

Health recommendations include reducing outdoor activities and using protective equipment. Those with health conditions should minimise outdoor exposure and consult a doctor if symptoms arise.

Residents in high-risk areas, such as those marked in red on air quality maps, should avoid outdoor activities and seek medical advice if necessary.

Updates can be monitored through the Air4Thai.com and airbkk.com websites and their respective applications, Air4Thai and AirBKK.