German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

A German man sustained a leg injury after stepping on a faulty manhole cover in Pattaya earlier yesterday, October 21.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya were alerted to the accident, which occurred near Soi Pattaya 14 in Central Pattaya at around 4.30am. The injured man was later identified as a German national, 28 year old Christoph.

According to witnesses, the foreigner was walking along the pavement when a manhole cover he stepped on suddenly flipped open, dropping his leg into the drain.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the man with minor injuries, including scratches from his ankle to his knee. The rescue team provided first aid and advised him to visit a hospital for further treatment, but the tourist declined and returned to his accommodation instead.

Locals urged city officials to inspect and repair damaged or unstable manhole covers in the area to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in Thailand. Last year, in the central province of Samut Sakhon, a Thai woman accidentally fell into a two-metre-deep manhole on a footpath outside her home.

Officials later explained that the cover had not been properly secured after maintenance work, causing it to give way when stepped on.

In another case in Bangkok in May last year, a Thai man tragically died after falling into a 20-metre-deep manhole covered only by a thin wooden board in the Lat Phrao area. Rescuers spent more than an hour retrieving his body.

Phuket also witnessed a tragic incident involving a British man, who was captured on CCTV jumping into an uncovered manhole outside a motorcycle shop in Patong.

It remains unclear what prompted him to leap into the deep sewer. His family reportedly did not request further investigation into the motive of his action.