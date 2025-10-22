German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

Residents call for urgent inspections on manhole covers, fearing more accidents

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
58 1 minute read
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

A German man sustained a leg injury after stepping on a faulty manhole cover in Pattaya earlier yesterday, October 21.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya were alerted to the accident, which occurred near Soi Pattaya 14 in Central Pattaya at around 4.30am. The injured man was later identified as a German national, 28 year old Christoph.

According to witnesses, the foreigner was walking along the pavement when a manhole cover he stepped on suddenly flipped open, dropping his leg into the drain.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the man with minor injuries, including scratches from his ankle to his knee. The rescue team provided first aid and advised him to visit a hospital for further treatment, but the tourist declined and returned to his accommodation instead.

Locals urged city officials to inspect and repair damaged or unstable manhole covers in the area to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

German injured falling manhole
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in Thailand. Last year, in the central province of Samut Sakhon, a Thai woman accidentally fell into a two-metre-deep manhole on a footpath outside her home.

Officials later explained that the cover had not been properly secured after maintenance work, causing it to give way when stepped on.

Related Articles
Pattaya manhole mishap
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

In another case in Bangkok in May last year, a Thai man tragically died after falling into a 20-metre-deep manhole covered only by a thin wooden board in the Lat Phrao area. Rescuers spent more than an hour retrieving his body.

German steps on manhole and falls leading to leg injury
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

Phuket also witnessed a tragic incident involving a British man, who was captured on CCTV jumping into an uncovered manhole outside a motorcycle shop in Patong.

It remains unclear what prompted him to leap into the deep sewer. His family reportedly did not request further investigation into the motive of his action.

Latest Thailand News
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

33 seconds ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

4 minutes ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

28 minutes ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

53 minutes ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

56 minutes ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

1 hour ago
LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025 | Thaiger Finance

LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025

1 hour ago
Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims

1 hour ago
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

17 hours ago
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

17 hours ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

17 hours ago
Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

18 hours ago
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

18 hours ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

18 hours ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

19 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

19 hours ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

20 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

20 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

21 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

21 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

23 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

23 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

23 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.