Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border | Thaiger

Thailand
Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border
The Thai government has denied media reports that Burmese refugees fleeing the conflict in Myanmar are being pushed back over the border. Tanee Sangrat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists that news reports claiming some Karen villagers who arrived in Thailand had been forced to return to Myanmar are false.
“Those reports cite information solely from non-official sources without confirming the facts from official sources on the ground which affirmed that no such pushback took place.”
Violence in Myanmar has escalated since the military coup of February 1, which ousted the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 400 people have been killed so far. Over the weekend, the Burmese army launched air strikes on a Karen village, causing thousands of ethnic villagers to flee into the forest, before crossing the border into Thailand.
The Karen National Union has led an uprising against the military coup, allegedly attacking military posts in the state, which it’s believed led the army to retaliate with air strikes. Tanee says the Thai government continues to monitor the situation, pointing out that Thailand has a history of helping refugees from neighbouring countries.
“Thailand has experienced various influxes of people from its neighboring countries for a variety of reasons over many years. In the past, we have always assisted groups fleeing fighting and unrest based on our humanitarian tradition and internationally accepted principles.”
Thai PBS World reports that, according to Tanee, the relevant government agencies have made adequate preparations in the event of an influx of Burmese migrants, including holding areas in which to accommodate them. He adds that those already on the Thai side of the border are being looked after and that measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are already in place.
“It should also be noted that Covid-19 prevention measures have already been in place in the border areas for quite some time.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the deteriorating situation in Myanmar is not serious enough to require the evacuation of Thai citizens. Thani Saengrat from the MFA says the situation is being assessed on a daily basis and the ministry is working with the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon to prepare an evacuation plan should such a step become necessary.
Nation Thailand reports that, according to Thani, the embassy is holding regular meetings to review matters. He points out that no Thai citizens have been harmed in the conflict currently gripping the country since a military coup on February 1.
“If the situation rises to another level, the Thai authority has already prepared every step. Myanmar has already recommended that those without major activities in Myanmar should consider returning to their country by commercial aircraft. However, no country has yet informed or asked to evacuate all of its nationals.”
The Burmese military staged a coup on February 1 that ousted the democratically-elected Aung San Suu Kyi government. Their justification was that November’s election was fraudulent. Since then, the situation has become more fraught, with the army launching air strikes over the weekend, targeting villagers in an area controlled by an armed resistance group. Thousands of displaced villagers are thought to have fled into Thailand in the aftermath, with the United Nations accusing the Burmese junta of crimes against humanity.
Meanwhile, the British embassy in Yangon has advised its citizens to leave Myanmar unless they have an urgent reason to stay.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
As the situation escalates in Myanmar, and fears grow that civil war is about to break out, around 3,000 displaced Burmese villagers have fled to Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that on Saturday, the Burmese army launched an air offensive on a village controlled by an armed ethnic group.
The village in the southeastern Karen state is close to the Thai border and it’s reported that the military launched air strikes on 5 areas in the Mutraw district. The Karen Women’s Organisation say the strikes also hit a displacement camp.
“At the moment, villagers are hiding in the jungle as more than 3,000 crossed to Thailand to take refuge.”
You can check more about the weekend’s violence in Myanmar HERE.
David Eubank from the humanitarian organisation, Free Burma Rangers, says at least 2 soldiers from the Karen National Union have been killed, also claiming that the Burmese army is being helped by powerful allies.
“We haven’t had air strikes there for over 20 years. Second, these were at night, so the capability of the Burma military has increased with the help of Russia and China and other nations, and that is deadly.”
Meanwhile, the KNU, an armed ethnic group that has control of the southeastern region of the country, says military air strikes have hit the district of Day Pu No in Papun, causing villagers to flee. They say communication with the region is proving challenging due to its remote location. According to the group, there are reports from villagers that 2 people have died and 2 are injured, but the KNU says there could be more casualties.
The KNU signed a ceasefire agreement in 2015, but that may well be in tatters since the February 1 military coup that ousted the democratically elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. The Burmese military have attempted to justify their actions with allegations that last November’s election was fraudulent. The latest air strikes are the most significant attack in the region in recent years.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
As the country commemorated its annual Armed Forces Day, Myanmar army troops continued to turn on the country’s citizens with reports of more than 100 people killed over the past 24 hours. News site Myanmar Now report’s yesterday’s death toll had reached 114. On the BBC, more than 90 deaths in yesterday’s violence was confirmed by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. Other media outlets are reporting at least 50 killed.
Yesterday marked Myanmar’s annual Armed Forces Day, which usually commemorates the beginning of resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945. Defying warnings from the Tatmadaw, the lethal crackdown continued as protesters took to the streets. State TV broadcast an announcement on Friday night warning people… “you should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.
It makes yesterday, March 27, the single deadliest day since the February 1 coup when the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted by the country’s military leaders in a bloodless early morning coup. The number of Burmese civilians reported killed since the coup has now reached 440 people.
Videos which are being uploaded from Myanmar show indiscriminate shootings from military gangs (below). There are many, many more making their way into social media, an indication of the real situation in the country.
Thailand sent a representative to inspect the Armed Services Day celebrations in the capital Naypyidaw. And whilst Army security force gangs combed streets in protest hot zones, shooting people dead without arrest or trial, Myanmar’s military leaders put on a lavish parade for army chiefs and international representatives.
WARNING – Graphic content
Video from Global News…
Report from France 24…
Now calls are growing louder in the international community for the UN Security Council to take firm and swift action, including an emergency international summit. ASEAN, mostly, has remained silent over the killings of Myanmar’s citizens.
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews says the Burmese junta should be cut off from funding, including oil and gas revenues, and had their access to weapons cut off.
“Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them.”
“Words are not enough. It is past time for robust, coordinated action.”
A statement condemning Myanmar’s security forces, has been signed by 12 heads of defence in the following countries – Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, UK and the US. The joint statement is a rare declaration by senior military commanders from countries around the world.
The statement says Myanmar’s military “has lost credibility with its people”.
“As chiefs of defence, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services.”
“…a professional military must follow international standards for conduct “and is responsible for protecting, not harming, the people it serves.”
Additionally, an EU delegation to Myanmar has described yesterday’s killing spree as a “day of terror and dishonour”, saying the country has marked a “new low”.
News reports and witnesses claim security forces killed 114 people, including children, yesterday as part of the wider crackdown on dissenters after the February 1 military coup ousted the elected civilian government.
Myanmar’s military leaders have largely remained silent and, so far, ignored international criticism of its violent crackdown.
According to The Guardian, the London-based Burma Human Rights Network is calling on the international community “to tighten economic sanctions on Myanmar’s business interests and impose a global arms embargo and a no-fly zone in the country’s ethnic conflict zones”.
“Every day the horror committed of the Burmese army gets worse as they become more desperate to cling to the power they stole from the people. The international community must respond immediately to end this nightmare for the Burmese people.”
With both Russia and China, who have supported the Burmese military in the past, being veto-holding members of the UN security council, they could block any potential action or sanctions on Myanmar at this time.
Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended a parade yesterday in the capital Naypyidaw, after meeting with senior junta Burmese military leaders on Friday.
Thailand , Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Laos also sent representatives to attend the Armed Forces Day parade in the nation’s capital. Russia was the only one to send a senior minister.
SOURCE: The Guardian | BBC
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
Thailand’s first female Education Minister targets bullying in schools
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
Suez Canal: Container ship freed, traffic moving again
Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border
Phuket wants Chinese tourists to jump-start sandbox scheme
Health Ministry says border guards will be prioritised for Covid vaccines
Thai government denies backing Myanmar’s junta
Thai Chamber of Commerce calls for vaccine delivery to be speeded up
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Events4 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Thailand4 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Thai Life2 days ago
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
- Thai Life2 days ago
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport