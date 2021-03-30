Phuket wants Chinese tourists to jump-start sandbox scheme | Thaiger

Tourism
Phuket wants Chinese tourists to jump-start sandbox scheme
Phuket wants Chinese tourists to jump – start its sandbox scheme which will let vaccinated international visitors enter the Andaman island without undergoing quarantine as of July 1. The targetting of Chinese visitors comes after data revealed that they contributed to 1/5 of the pre-Covid economy.
The move to allow tourists to enter without undergoing quarantine is important as officials say the sandbox model’s success could lead to more areas in Thailand such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya and Chiang Mai in October. Vichit Prakobgosol, vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand says before the pandemic, Phuket saw 90% of its economy composed of tourism. Besides China, the government is focused on tourists from Russia, the UK, France, Germany, US, and Sweden.
“It’s good that the majority of countries with high numbers of vaccinations are the main markets for Thai tourism. The focus for the government should now be to finalise agreements and vaccine passports with various countries to allow visitors to return without having to quarantine.”
Phuket is now aiming to administer around 12,000 vaccine doses per day, after its sandbox scheme was approved, pending the achievement of a herd immunity on the island. That type of immunity requires at least 70% of locals to be inoculated before tourists can come in July. Island officials say they are planning to roll out 930,000 doses by June, just in time for the reopening.
Thailand overall has lost about 1.45 million tourism jobs to the Covid pandemic, as tourism accounts for 11-12% of the country’s gross domestic product. Before the pandemic, there were about 4.5 million tourism jobs, with the tourism industry being comprised of around 38 million people.
The government in recent months has pledge to continue its co-payment scheme, to aid domestic tourists in helping the industry survive until international travellers can enter Thailand without undergoing quarantine. Recently, officials admitted that other nations will capture more tourists if they are offering quarantine – free arrivals, making it even more important for Thailand to follow suit.
Phuket
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
Officials on the southern island of Phuket are aiming to vaccinate 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening. Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated. A tall order…
Nation Thailand reports that Phuket governor, Narong Woonclew, has met with the relevant agencies and community leaders to discuss how vaccine doses will be allocated. He is calling on all Phuket residents to prepare for vaccination by signing up on the provincial health office website.
In order to meet the criteria for the planned July 1 re-opening, at least 466,587 Phuket residents need to receive 2 vaccine doses. At the meeting, officials agreed an initial goal of vaccinating 100,000 residents next month. Narong says Phuket will then receive a further 300,000 doses in May, followed by 200,000 in June, and 260,000 in July. This adds up to a total of 920,000 doses.
The Thaiger recently conducted an informal poll to gauge the response to the “Sandbox” plan. The responses seem to indicate a degree of scepticism among the local expat population, with 54% believing the plan will fail. Many point to an unwillingness among Thais to accept the vaccine, while others say the government is ignoring the fact that many countries have placed travel restrictions on their citizens. The plan also appears to ignore the expat population on the island.
Despite the less-than-enthusiastic response in some quarters, Phuket’s governor is urging residents to register for vaccination before March 31, adding that if at least 50,000 people don’t register, future vaccine procurement may be affected.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
With the lack of foreign tourists visiting Phuket, many tourism-dependent businesses have suffered. Officials have reported a spike in unemployment in Phuket and say average monthly income has dropped down to 1,900 baht.
Government officials are now discussing potential measures for economic rehabilitation on the island province as well as the so-called “sandbox” travel scheme, which is expected to help revive the island’s tourism sector.
Phuket’s poverty line back in 2019 was at 3,068 baht per month. Since the pandemic, the number of employed people in Phuket has risen to 64,000 people and the average income has dropped to 1,900 baht per month, according to Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at PSU Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Chayanon Pucharoen.
The “We Travel Together” government subsidy scheme, aimed at promoting domestic tourism to help revive the economy, generated 1.5 billion baht for Phuket, but Chayanon said the unemployment rate still went up and average monthly income went down.
Another tourism stimulus campaign, “Tour Tiew Thai” is set to start on Thursday and is expected to draw in 15.5 billion baht nationally.
The new “sandbox” tourism model is expected to revive Phuket’s tourism industry starting in July. The scheme will allow travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific areas in Thailand that have reached herd immunity.
Phuket has requested 933,174 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover 466,587 people. Each person needs 2 doses of the vaccine. The plan is to vaccinate at least 70% of the population on the island province by the end of June. President of Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Raktaengam, says 100% of the people in the tourism industry on the island need to be vaccinated.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Tourism
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
The Thaiger put up a poll on our YouTube channel yesterday. Completely unscientific, but trying to guage some of the viewers opinions about the latest plan, Phuket Sandbox, to open up Phuket, in July this year, as a pilot for future re-openings around Thailand for travellers, without quarantine.
With the government claiming that the plan won’t go ahead unless 70% of the island’s population are already vaccinated against Covid-19, there remains as many questions as there are answers to this plan. What about the expats? What vaccinations will be used? How will the residents be alerted? Who will be the 30% who won’t be vaccinated before July? Where will the vaccinations take place? Which department will manage all the additional ‘vaccination’ paperwork for arrivals? Will passengers still have to apply for visas at the Thai embassy in their country? Will they still have to buy specific insurance policies against Covid-19 before their journey?
At this stage, as a Phuket resident, I have heard NOTHING, nada, zip, zero about this plan. Even searching for information and contacting the Provincial Authority, no additional information is forthcoming. Basically “we haven’t been told yet” was the answer. You’re welcome to add your comments as well HERE.
Obviously it will be great to have some sort of schedule to get ready for re-opening Phuket but vaccinations are only a part of what will be required to make Phuket a viable tourist destination again. But to walk a mile you have to start with a single step, etc, etc.
Here are some of the other responses, out of 280 comments, to our quick poll…
James
I doubt enough of the folks on Phuket will be willing and able to get vaccinated by July to reach that target.
DaGr8
I have kept in contact with many Thais , some living in the province of Phuket and has not heard anything about this plan, even though the vaccine is being planned for distribution.
Martyn
Doing 70% of residents not good enough. What about everyone else? Most people working there are registered elsewhere. And of course the expats?
Oliver
Will Open Just when the Rain Starts
Lightning
I just don’t see it being sustainable for businesses if you still require to social distance, wear masks and limit the amount of people you are travelling with. More than 70% of Phuket tourists are group travellers. It won’t bring enough numbers in to sustain a business. Open up fully with no quarantine, no social distancing, no masks, no limits on groups, no testing. If these rules are not applied then you can kiss Patong beach and Phuket businesses goodbye forever. But I guess thats what the globalists want right? World longevity? Sustainable environment? Every political move seems based around the World Economic Forum. There is a plan for most countries. Covid is just the gateway to the end goal
Alana
I have not heard anything about where we can get vaccinated here in Phuket. I got an email from Bangkok Hospital to guage interest in the vaccine and the brand you would like to take (last week) but if they are only at that stage of gathering data and ordering vaccines then I don’t think we will reach 70% within 3 months.
Paul
The problem here is other countries are well in front of Thailand on vaccine rollout. And that Burmese undocumented persons problem.. And many older Thais with no ID card. Expect chaos corruption.. and delay. And ideas changing every 14 days. Phuket is finished as a tourist destinations for the foreseeable future. Mal-administration is Thailand’s problem.
Trader
I can’t see that there will be free and open travel until 2022 at the earliest, I hope I’m proven incorrect but at this point I don’t see it.
Shahbaz
Just another ‘plan’/ ‘model’ made out of desperation as a result of missing tourist dollars, the Thai government should implement measures that are genuinely meant for the safety of the Thais and the tourists, not just act out of desperation to get the go go bars rolling again, any step they take should be credible and long term, not one that is going to jeopardise peoples health just to make money 🤔 so no point rushing ✌
