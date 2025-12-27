Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

Twenty-three individuals and companies have been indicted following the collapse of Thailand’s new Office of the Auditor General building, with investigators citing design fraud, document falsification, and construction failures that led to loss of life.

The Office of the Auditor General confirmed on December 26 that prosecutors have accepted recommendations from police investigators to charge 23 suspects in connection with the building’s collapse on March 28, 2025. The case has now been forwarded to the Criminal Court.

According to findings from the official fact-finding committee, the collapse began at the lower levels of the building, specifically floors one through four. Investigators concluded that earthquake-related shear forces caused the failure of shear walls that did not meet required engineering standards.

Concrete samples taken from the structure tested below legal strength requirements. Investigators also found that construction drawings failed to comply with building control laws, meaning the structure could not safely withstand loads required by law. In several areas, reinforcing steel was shorter than legally mandated, weakening critical connections.

Police from Bang Sue Metropolitan Police Station completed the criminal case file and recommended indictments covering both corporate entities and individuals involved in the design, supervision, and construction of the project. Charges include negligence causing death, conspiracy, forgery and use of forged documents, and violations of building control regulations and public procurement laws.

The Department of Special Investigation has also asked prosecutors to approve additional indictments related to nominee arrangements under the Alien Business Act and alleged bid-rigging in government contracts. Separate allegations involving misconduct by state officials have been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigation.

The Comptroller General’s Department is conducting a parallel audit into procurement and contract compliance. The Office of the Auditor General stated it has fully cooperated with all agencies, providing documents, technical records, and clarifications as requested.

The OAG said it supports a transparent legal process and will take action against any officials found to have committed wrongdoing, stressing that accountability is essential to restoring public trust following the collapse.