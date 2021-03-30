Suez Canal: Container ship freed, traffic moving again | Thaiger

World
Suez Canal: Container ship freed, traffic moving again
World shipping is now playing catch up after the Suez Canal traffic started moving again. The huge Ever Given container ship has been dislodged and is now heading to a shipyard for inspections. The container ship was stuck, sideways, in the Suez Canal for nearly a week with over 300 ships waiting at either end of the canal to get through. Some lost patience and headed for the longer route, around the bottom of Africa, which will add another week to their voyages.
Tug boats spent all of yesterday working to free the bulbous bow of the ship after being able to refloat the stern earlier in the day. The salvage company which was called in to solve the blockage of the Suez is delighted they’ve been successful.
“With a length of 400 meters and a width of nearly 60 meters, this giant ship had been wedged in this vital shipping route since March 23, 2021 blocking all shipping traffic.”
The ship refloated yesterday at 3pm Egypt Standard Time (7pm Thai time). It’s now being towed to the Great Bitter Lake in Egypt. The vessel will be inspected, and if all goes well, it will resume its scheduled shipment.
The accident halted traffic on the world’s busiest trade routes, causing chaos for global shipping. An average of 80 to 90 ships pass through the canal each day. The accident halted hundreds of shipments carrying billions of US dollars worth of freight. Now, the head of the Suez Canal Authority says they will work to help 400 ships transit across the canal, a journey that takes 10 to 12 hours.
SOURCE: CNN
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a cathedral in Indonesia believed to have been cause by 2 suspected suicide bombers involved in an Islamist militant network.
The blast went off at 10:30am, just after the Palm Sunday Mass had just finished at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassa, a major port city in South Sulawesi. People were walking out of the while others were walking in to attend the next service.
The attackers, a man and a woman, were killed instantly while the blast wounded 4 security guards and many churchgoers, police said, according to the Associated Press.
The priest at the cathedral, Wilhelmus Tulak, says security guards confronted 2 men who seemed suspicious and wanted to go inside the cathedral. The reverend says one of them ended up being a suicide bomber.
Reports say police have identified that attacker and suspect he is linked to the 2019 suicide attack at a cathedral in the Philippines where 23 people were killed.
In response to Sunday’s bombing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a broadcast “I call on people to remain calm while worshipping because the state guarantees you can worship without fear.” He also called on the national police chief to crackdown on militant networks.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Thailand
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
The massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, the world’s busiest trade routes, has been partially freed and refloated. The 400-metre cargo ship was pushed off track by strong wind and has been wedged sideways, blocking the trade route in Egypt. Thai exporters have been looking into bypassing the Suez Canal and some may still have to seek extensions for deadlines.
Shipments worldwide were disrupted by the colossal container vessel blocking marine traffic on the canal, the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe stretching across Egypt from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.
Thai exports are looking into a much longer route around Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. The trip would take days longer and also jack up fuel costs, according to Deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit. Dozens of other cargo ships around the world are taking the alternate route around Africa’s southern tip which would add 2 weeks the journeys, according to the Associated Press.
Prior to news of the ship being partially freed, Jurin, who is also the Commerce Minister, told the office of commercial affairs in Egypt to ask importers to extend deadlines for shipments from Thailand.
A source told the Bangkok Post that Egypt is Thailand’s top trading partner. Importers have delayed orders for Thai goods due to the blocked canal. Shipments to Europe could be affected. As of this morning, there is no timeline on when the container ship is expected to be completely free.
The Thai government is keeping a close watch on the situation and government deputy spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek they’re ready to help Thai businesses affected by the blockage.
“If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Associated Press
Economy
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
The Thai government says it’s ready to help businesses affected by the blockage of the Ever Given cargo ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The 400-metre container ship was blown off course and got stuck sideways in the canal last Tuesday, leading to chaos in world shipping. The blockage in one of the world’s most significant trading routes has caused a massive tailback of traffic transporting goods, livestock, and equipment.
Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson for the Thai government says it’s ready to help any businesses that may be affected.
“If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help.”
Rachada says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been following the story closely, with an eye to helping Thai exporters and importers. However, she adds that he’s hopeful the vessel will come unstuck soon, given the vast effort that’s going into salvaging it.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the Energy Policy and Planning Office says the blockage will have minimal impact on Thailand’s energy supply as very little natural gas is imported into the Kingdom via the Suez Canal route. Rachada says Thailand has imported oil from a variety of suppliers. She says there is no risk of shortages as Thailand’s oil companies have enough stockpiles.
Meanwhile, as the delay in global shipping continues, vessels may have to re-route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant time and costs to their journey. Thailand’s deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit says ships will need to get an extension to delivery deadlines if re-routing becomes the only option should the Ever Given remain wedged in place for much longer.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
