Teenagers lighting up more than their krathongs | The Thaiger

Teenagers lighting up more than their krathongs
STOP PRESS: Thai woman rips off Thai man
PHOTO MONTAGE: Thai Rath
Thai Rath is reporting that a Thai man has learned the hard way; that not every Thai woman on dating apps is a beautiful girl who wants to get to know you.
The man says that the woman he met was very pretty and spoke so well.
Within two days the couple were chatting on LINE chat, one of Thailand’s most popular chat forums. He could hardly believe his luck, according to Thai Rath.
(You KNOW it’s all going to go wrong…)
Of course, he had no hesitation lend her money when she told him of all her problems. He transferred cash to her 13 times to the tune of 89,330 baht.
13 times!
Then, magically, she vanished from his LINE chat.
Realising he had been conned (13 times) he reported to the Chantaburi police but he says they only wrote a report and weren’t able to help him. He says police simply reminded him that he had agreed to transfer money after a request from the woman.
“It is not police business.”
They advised him to get a lawyer to pursue the case as it wasn’t a criminal matter.
The man wrote on a slip of paper and stuck it to his phone – the only thing he could do in such a case.
“Don’t lend money to anyone” the note said, and he warned others to be wary of beautiful woman online asking for money. And don’t transfer money to them.
13 times!
He says he doesn’t want to see the woman who ripped him off, he just wants his 89,000 baht back.
The Thaiger doubts that is going to happen.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Fast-lane online visa system launched at Thai airports
The Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakparn has officially launched the e-Visa on Arrival system today that is expected to cut visa processing times to as little as one minute and reverse the downward trend of Chinese tourist visitation.
Surachate launched the new system which been trialled at Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports since November 15.
The launch ceremony was held today at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Surachate said the new system has been available at Phuket International Airport since Monday, will be adopted in Chiang Mai on November 26 and to Krabi soon after, he said.
Surachate said the new system was launched under the concept of “Fast & Convenient Entry to Thailand”.
He said the system is to be targeted at citizens of Taiwan and 20 countries. Passport holders from those countries can register their request for a visa on arrival in advance at www.evisathailand.com.
The request can be made 30 days in advance or at least 24 hours in advance.
Once the tourists arrive at the airports under the E-VOA system, they can show their passports at specially marked counters to obtain a visa in just one minute, rather than a 1-2 hour wait, said Surachate.
STORY: The Nation
Teenagers lighting up more than their krathongs
STOP PRESS: Thai woman rips off Thai man
