Teenage shooting incident in Chachoengsao leaves two injured

A group of teenagers engaged in a shooting incident on Bang Nam Priao-Paidhum Road in Chachoengsao province, resulting in two injuries. Yesterday, August 24, at 10.30pm, Police Lieutenant Suphachai Nimsakard of Bang Nam Priao Police Station responded to reports of the altercation.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found 17 year old Tae, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his right arm, and 18 year old Krisanarat, who was shot in the left leg and arm. Both were promptly taken to Bang Nam Priao Hospital for treatment.

The police found more than 10 bullet casings on the road, including 12-gauge shotgun shells and .32 calibre casings. Two motorcycles belonging to the injured were damaged, with bullet holes visible in the headlights, rear, and exhaust.

Mechai, a 53 year old local, reported hearing multiple gunshots while watching television at home. He saw about ten teenagers chasing and shooting each other. The injured people sought refuge at his uncle’s house, deterring their attackers.

Phongsaphat, an 18 year old from the injured group, stated that they had arranged to meet two injured friends at a convenience store. They encountered Din’s group, consisting of around ten people on five motorcycles.

Although they initially just exchanged glances, tensions escalated when Din’s group opened fire after leaving the store. Forced to abandon their motorcycles, Phongsaphat and his friends fled on foot as Din’s group continued shooting indiscriminately.

Tae explained that the conflict originated from previous tensions, with Din’s larger group often provoking them. A prior attempt to resolve the issue failed, resulting in violence.

Despite being threatened with a knife and slapped by Din’s group in the past, Tae’s group refrained from filing a police report. On this occasion, both groups had intended to settle the dispute, but Din’s group initiated the shooting before they had the chance, reported KhaoSod.